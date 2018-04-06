National Small Business Week 2018 to Kick-off in the Nation's Capital

National Small Business Week is being held from April 29-May 5 and is an annual event hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize the nation's top small businesses, entrepreneurs, small business advocates and champions. Every day they're working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America's global competitiveness.

SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will personally present all the awards at a ceremony April 29-30 in Washington, D.C. and then will travel to events in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Events throughout National Small Business Week are made possible thanks in part to the support of leading companies and organizers who serve as cosponsors.

Co-Chair

SCORE Association

Gold Cosponsor

Visa

Silver Cosponsors

Chase

Constant Contact

Square

Google

Bronze Cosponsors

Comcast

DexYP

Facebook

Lockheed Martin

Main Street Hub

National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL)

Raytheon

Salesforce

UPS Store

Verizon

For additional information on National Small Business Week, please visit http://www.sba.gov/nsbw

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2018 SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA/SCORE programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

