National Small Business Week 2019 to Kick-off in the Nation's Capital
Leading organizations unite with SBA to honor the achievements of small businesses
Apr 23, 2019, 11:33 ET
WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's 2019 National Small Business Week kicks off on May 5 and 6 with awards ceremonies in Washington, D.C. where national award winners, including the naming of this year's National Small Business Person of the Year, will be recognized and honored for their achievements.
National Small Business Week is an annual event dedicated to recognizing the nation's top small businesses, entrepreneurs, small business advocates and champions from across the country. Every day, small businesses create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, support our neighborhoods and cities, and increase America's global competitiveness.
Events throughout National Small Business Week are made possible thanks in part to the support of leading companies and organizers who serve as cosponsors.
Co-Chair
SCORE Association
Gold Cosponsor
Visa
Silver Cosponsors
Chase
Constant Contact
Square
Google
Bronze Cosponsors
Lockheed Martin
LinkedIn
UPS Store
ADP
Facebook
Spectrum Reach
AWeber Communications
Intuit
Supporting Cosponsors
America's SBDC
Fundera
National Association of Secretaries of State
National Cyber Security Alliance
Small Business Majority
Small Business Trends
Gusto
Grow Biz Media
Accion
Small Business Edge
Amazon
National Association of Guaranteed Lenders
For additional information on National Small Business Week, please visit http://www.sba.gov/nsbw.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2019 SBA's participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.
Contact: Carol.Wilkerson@sba.gov
Release Number: 19-20
SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration
