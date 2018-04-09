National Small Business Week First-Ever Virtual Conference

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As part of National Small Business Week, April 29 – May 5, the U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses, will host the first-ever National Small Business Week Virtual Conference. The conference will include educational webinars, mentoring sessions and business resources. National Small Business Week cosponsors Visa, Chase for Business, Constant Contact, Google and Square will host webinars. The webinars are free of charge, but registration is required.
NSBW 2018 – Virtual Conference Schedule:
1. How Changing Consumer Behavior Impacts Your Business
Presented by Google
May 1, 2018
1-2 p.m. EDT
Technology allows you to understand consumer behavior better than ever. Join this webinar to learn how these insights can help shape your digital marketing plan, and what you can do to position your business for success.
Register here
https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-conference
2. Get New and Repeat Business on Autopilot with Email Marketing
Presented by Constant Contact
May 1, 2018
4-5 p.m. EDT
Your business thrives on bringing in sales from new and existing customers. Wouldn't it be great if you could bring in those sales more frequently without having to spend a lot of time doing so? In this webinar by Constant Contact, we'll show you some simple ways to repeatedly reach customers with email marketing.
3. The U.S. Economic Outlook and Its Impact on Small Businesses
Presented by Visa
May 2, 2018
1-2 p.m. EDT
Join Visa's Senior U.S. Economist Jay Hawkins as he shares the near-term outlook for the U.S. economy including the health of consumer spending, housing prices, and more. You'll learn how consumer spending preferences are changing, what stock market growth and volatility mean for consumer spending, and what all of this means for small businesses.
4. Grow Your Business in 2018
Presented by Square
May 2, 2018
4-5 p.m. EDT
Join this webinar by Square to learn how to use small business technology tools to streamline your work and give you back valuable time
5. Hug Your Haters: How to Embrace Complaints & Keep Your Customers
Presented by Chase for Business
May 3, 2018
1-2 p.m. EDT
In this webinar sponsored by Chase, Jay Baer, founder of Convince & Convert, reveals brand-new, proprietary research into why and where your customers complain, and why the rise of customer complaints is actually an enormous opportunity.
6. Sharing Your Story Through Video
Presented by Google
May 3, 2018
2:30-3:30 p.m. EDT
Today's consumers can watch video content whenever and wherever they want. This creates an opportunity for businesses to reimagine the role of video content in their marketing strategy. Join this webinar to learn best practices for connecting with consumers through online video.
Additional National Small Business Week cosponsors Lockheed Martin, National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL), UPS Store, Raytheon, Verizon, DexYP/Thryv, Salesforce, Facebook, Main Street Hub and Comcast Business will host booths during the Virtual Conference.
For additional information on National Small Business Week, please visit http://www.sba.gov/nsbw.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2018 SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA/SCORE programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.
