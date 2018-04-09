National Small Business Week First-Ever Virtual Conference

NSBW 2018 – Virtual Conference Schedule:

1. How Changing Consumer Behavior Impacts Your Business

Presented by Google

May 1, 2018

1-2 p.m. EDT

Technology allows you to understand consumer behavior better than ever. Join this webinar to learn how these insights can help shape your digital marketing plan, and what you can do to position your business for success.

Register here

https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-conference

2. Get New and Repeat Business on Autopilot with Email Marketing

Presented by Constant Contact

May 1, 2018

4-5 p.m. EDT

Your business thrives on bringing in sales from new and existing customers. Wouldn't it be great if you could bring in those sales more frequently without having to spend a lot of time doing so? In this webinar by Constant Contact, we'll show you some simple ways to repeatedly reach customers with email marketing.

Register here

https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-conference

3. The U.S. Economic Outlook and Its Impact on Small Businesses

Presented by Visa

May 2, 2018

1-2 p.m. EDT

Join Visa's Senior U.S. Economist Jay Hawkins as he shares the near-term outlook for the U.S. economy including the health of consumer spending, housing prices, and more. You'll learn how consumer spending preferences are changing, what stock market growth and volatility mean for consumer spending, and what all of this means for small businesses.

Register here

https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-conference

4. Grow Your Business in 2018

Presented by Square

May 2, 2018

4-5 p.m. EDT

Join this webinar by Square to learn how to use small business technology tools to streamline your work and give you back valuable time

Register here

https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-conference

5. Hug Your Haters: How to Embrace Complaints & Keep Your Customers

Presented by Chase for Business

May 3, 2018

1-2 p.m. EDT

In this webinar sponsored by Chase, Jay Baer, founder of Convince & Convert, reveals brand-new, proprietary research into why and where your customers complain, and why the rise of customer complaints is actually an enormous opportunity.

Register here

https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-conference

6. Sharing Your Story Through Video

Presented by Google

May 3, 2018

2:30-3:30 p.m. EDT

Today's consumers can watch video content whenever and wherever they want. This creates an opportunity for businesses to reimagine the role of video content in their marketing strategy. Join this webinar to learn best practices for connecting with consumers through online video.

Register here

https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-conference

Additional National Small Business Week cosponsors Lockheed Martin, National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL), UPS Store, Raytheon, Verizon, DexYP/Thryv, Salesforce, Facebook, Main Street Hub and Comcast Business will host booths during the Virtual Conference.

For additional information on National Small Business Week, please visit http://www.sba.gov/nsbw.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2018 SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA/SCORE programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Contact: Terrence.Sutherland@sba.gov

Internet Address: http://www.sba.gov/news

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 18-24

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-small-business-week-first-ever-virtual-conference-300626404.html

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

