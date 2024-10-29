National Smart Coalitions Partnership Welcomes Sand Technologies as Founding Industry Member

The enterprise AI solutions company will work with the US-based smart cities coalition to design and deploy solutions that solve cities' most pressing challenges

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Smart Coalitions Partnership (NSCP), one of the largest smart-city networks in the United States, today welcomed Sand Technologies, an enterprise AI solutions company, as a founding industry member. Sand Technologies will collaborate with NSCP stakeholders to identify cities' common pain points, explore AI and data-based solutions to those challenges, and launch applications at scale that accelerate cities' progress toward a more connected, efficient and sustainable future.

Sand Technologies, with a history of creating AI solutions for governments and enterprises around the world, will work with NSCP to identify ways to improve urban planning and operations, to better meet the needs of underserved populations, and to make meaningful progress against cities' sustainability targets.

"Collaboration is critical to really understanding and leveraging emerging technology like AI," said Tyler Svitak, Executive Director of the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance and Chairman of the Board of the National Smart Coalitions Partnership. "We're pleased to have Sand Technologies join NSCP as a founding industry member to help educate regional leaders on the art of the possible, learn from the civic challenges facing our regions, and help all of us achieve smarter, more sustainable communities."

"Municipalities are in constant pursuit of systems and solutions that tangibly improve their citizens' quality of life," said Fred Swaniker, CEO of Sand Technologies. "We're honored to partner with NSCP and its 100+ government members to explore how AI and data science can accelerate their progress and deliver real impact across the United States."

NSCP aims to bridge gaps between local and regional technology efforts within specific states and transform them into multi-state collaborative endeavors. The partnership includes five regional organizations across six US states: the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance, The Connective (in Arizona), the Illinois Smart City & Region Association, KC Digital Drive (in Missouri and Kansas), and the North Texas Innovation Alliance.

"AI and data-based solutions are becoming more common across a variety of industries, with smart cities included," said NTXIA Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Sanders. "Sand Technologies brings key knowledge to NSCP that will help us disseminate this needed information to our organizations across the country and will help us implement the latest solutions in these areas across our cities, with key foundational priorities including resilience and equity in infrastructure and services. We are excited to have Sand Technologies as our first private sector member."

About Sand Technologies

Sand Technologies is an enterprise AI solutions company with expertise in industrial AI and data science. For the past 10 years, we have empowered clients to solve their most pressing challenges using advanced Al and data solutions. Global enterprises in the telecom, utilities, healthcare and insurance industries – along with forward-looking governments – trust Sand Technologies to provide the resources they need to close the gap between their current reality and digital future. We believe in the power of AI beyond chatbots, empowering clients to deliver real impact and value. Learn more at https://www.sandtech.com/ .

About the National Smart Coalitions Partnership

The National Smart Coalitions Partnership is one of the largest smart cities networks in the United States, with 100+ innovative local governments, companies and universities working to advance smarter communities. By uniting these regional networks simultaneously with a generational investment in modernizing America's infrastructure, the National Smart Coalitions Partnership hopes to lower the barriers to deploying, replicating and scaling smart solutions through partnership building, best practice sharing and education. More information about NSCP is available at https://www.smartcoalitions.com/ .

