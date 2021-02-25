National Snack Day Gets Cereal-ously Better With A New Kellogg's® Jumbo Snax Mystery Flavor

It's a mystery of epic proportions, but today Kellogg dropped a hint for fans to decode what's to come. If your sleuthing skills are up to the challenge, share your guesses on what blast-from-your-past cereal will be the next Kellogg's Jumbo Snax sensation on social using #JumboSnax.

In April, the new mystery flavor and Kellogg's SMORZ Jumbo Snax will join the Kellogg's Jumbo Snax lineup that includes Kellogg's Froot Loops®, Apple Jacks®, Corn Pops® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®-inspired Tiger Paws™. These iconic childhood cereals, jumbo-sized for snacking anytime, anywhere, hit cereal aisles nationwide last year.

"Breakfast isn't the only time for cereal, and Kellogg's Jumbo Snax has given our fans an easy way to enjoy cereal beyond the bowl," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Our new Kellogg's Jumbo Snax additions bring flavors that our fans love to their snacking routine, so no matter the craving or occasion, there's a cereal snack to satisfy your taste buds."

To learn what's coming next from Kellogg's Jumbo Snax, follow @Kelloggus on Instagram and Facebook and visit JumboSnax.com for the big National Snack Day (March 4) official reveal.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

