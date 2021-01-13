National Social Justice Activists to Host Teach-In Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, social justice advocate and senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, Dr. George Mason, senior pastor of Wilshire Baptist Church, and Mayor London Breed, the first African American woman to become mayor of San Francisco, are joining together to host a national "Teach-In" in celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The 4th Annual King Teach-In will be held virtually on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. CST. The event will be streamed live on Friendship-West's online platforms including the church website , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

The 4th Annual King Teach-In will be a transgenerational conversation to reclaim the identity, ministry, and witness of Dr. King and offer actionable ways for Americans to engage in the social justice movement and creation of public policy. The purpose is to reorient and reclaim the essence of who Dr. King was and what undergirded his public ministry. This year the theme is MLK: Theology, Policy, and Protest. The event will also include a youth and young adult panel.

Known nationally as "the drum major for justice," Dr. Frederick Haynes, III, modeled his ministry like Dr. King's on the intersections of faith and justice. Dr. Haynes works diligently to stand up for justice and to create positive change, nationally, and in the Dallas-Ft. Worth community. In Southern Dallas, which lacks many resources for its residents, his vision is for a "new" Dallas where housing, gainful employment, fresh produce, clean air, safe neighborhoods, quality healthcare and access to sustainable resources, are available for all Dallas residents.

Dr. George Mason is an advocate for community work beyond the pulpit and is a frequent op-ed contributor to media outlets on subjects of public interest that intersect religion, such as public education, race relations and predatory lending. He also writes a monthly column on public theology.

Mayor London Breed has an outstanding record of making meaningful change in the city of San Francisco. A native of San Francisco, who was raised in a housing project by her grandmother, Mayor Breed has made great progress in increasing housing and providing solutions for the city's homeless population. At the King Teach-In, Mayor Breed will share some of the tips and practical solutions she's used to move the city forward.

Friendship-West is widely known for its focus on social, economic, gender, food, and environmental justice for everyone and has worked continuously in the Dallas community, nationally, and globally. The 4th Annual King Teach-In is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit https://www.friendshipwest.org.

