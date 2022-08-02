National Social Justice Journalist, Award-Winning Filmmaker and Multi-Hyphenate Media Maker, Lisa Durden To be Honored By Women in Media - Newark

Lisa Durden to be Honored with the Community Service Award for her Tireless Commitment to Giving a Voice to the Overlooked and Underserved

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4th, Newark NJ native, Lisa Durden, social justice journalist, award-winning filmmaker, content creator and multi-hyphenate media maker will be honored during the Women in Media-Newark's (WIM-N) 13th annual Women's International Film Festival, for her tireless commitment to giving a voice to the underserved and overlooked in our community. Lisa Durden is the founder of Lisa Durden Unlimited Productions, a multi-media company, specializing in developing content for film, television, streaming and live audiences, with a focus on telling compelling stories. She recently earned her Master In Fine Arts degree in Social Documentary film, from New York's School Of Visual Arts, with her sights set on teaching the next generation of media-makers.

Lisa is also a national media contributor, committed to shaping narratives that speak to the diversity of underserved communities, not just the trauma. Lisa is well known as a brilliantly outspoken social justice journalist, thought leader, and the voice of the people, whether she's producing award-winning films about issues that matter to the Black community, or seen as a contributor on such elevated, national platforms as - Revolt TV 's ' Revolt Black News ;' Fox Soul's ' Being Black With Tammi Mac ;' CBS' The Dr. Oz Show ; #APlusPanel Contributor on #TheOpinionZone for the former Chasing News Series on the My9 Network; and ' The African American Leadership Forum ,' to name a few.

Lisa has committed her life's work, to holding those in power accountable for highlighting varied perspectives and experiences within the Black community. Whether it is a story about a new dynamic Black mayor of a big city with a bright political future, like then-mayor Cory Booker, where Lisa served as Associate Producer of the Peabody award-winning, Prime-Time Emmy and NAACP Image award nominated, Sundance Channel's, docu-series, Brick City 1 , or Director of the powerful short documentary, Girls Matter , that highlights young girls in a positive light, which also WON Best Animation at the Tokyo International Short Film Festival '21 - for it is her belief, representation matters!

As WINNER of the 2021 Lightbeam TV National Pitch Competition at the African American Women In Cinema International Film Festival, Lisa is currently leading the production of 'Blind Divas,' the highly anticipated documentary that explores the lives of Krystle Allen and Naquela Wright-Prevoe, two Black women, entrepreneurs, determined to challenge the stigmas and stereotypes about the blindness community.

"This has been an exciting year for me. One of hard work, perseverance and impact. It is always an honor to be recognized by my hometown for my work, passion and commitment. I have spent my entire career ensuring that the power in our truth, in our communities, gets told from concept to execution!"

The award program will take place Thursday, August 4, 2022 at ODR Studios located at 89 Madison street, Newark, NJ at 4pm.

