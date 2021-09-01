National Solar Company Aligns with Florida State University Athletics to Promote Solar Energy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BYOS, LLC (BYOSolar) announced today that it has teamed with Seminole Sports Properties as an Official Sponsor of Florida State University Athletics. BYOSolar will work with the Seminole Boosters and Seminole Sports Properties to educate and promote the environmental and financial benefits of solar energy. As part of the "Spear the Sun Campaign,", BYOSolar also will contribute to FSU Athletics for every Seminole fan that installs solar on their residence or business.

"Seminole Boosters are excited to work with the BYOSolar team in supporting the advancement of technology, innovation and sustainability," said Mike Alford, CEO of Seminole Boosters.

BYOSolar provides consulting, engineering, installation, and financing solutions nationwide to commercial, residential and agriculture customers. "Having recently expanded into Florida, we searched for the right platform to promote solar, and we found the perfect partnership with the Seminole Boosters and Seminole Sport Properties," said Cory Hawes, CEO of BYOSolar.

Florida State University has a long tradition of supporting technology, innovation, and sustainability. "We're thrilled to work with the BYOSolar team on this unique relationship to support Florida State Athletics," says Caleb Swann, general manager for LEARFIELD's Seminole Sports Properties, FSU Athletics' multimedia rightsholder. "While supporting FSU, the BYOSolar sponsorship will showcase the significant advantage clean energy can provide to fans across the Sunshine State and throughout the region."

More information on the partnership can be found at: www.BYOSolar.com/FSU

