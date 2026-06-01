National Soul Food Month® Celebrates 25 Years of Culture, Cuisine, and Community in June 2026

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Soul Food Month® will celebrate its milestone 25th Anniversary throughout June 2026 with a series of cultural, culinary and educational events honoring the rich history, traditions and influence of soul food in America. Founded in 2001, National Soul Food Month recognizes and celebrates the heritage and history of the foods and foodways of African Americans and peoples from the African diaspora.

Charla L. Draper, founded National Soul Food Month in 2001.

This year's silver anniversary celebration will place a special spotlight on some of the nation's eateries, recognizing 25 soul food restaurants in the Chicago area throughout the month of June. The initiative celebrates the restaurant owners, chefs, entrepreneurs and families who have preserved and elevated soul food traditions for generations.

The 25th Anniversary celebration will also feature special public events, culinary experiences, workshops and heritage programming designed to educate, inspire and connect people through food, culture and storytelling.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of National Soul Food Month," said Charla L. Draper, founder of this historic recognition. "Our goal in celebrating throughout the month is to promote it, educate the public about the food and food-related contributions of African Americans and peoples from the diaspora and motivate people to keep soul food on the table." Draper continued, "Food is culture and the food legacy we've created has had an indelible impact on the American menu. "Soul food is more than a meal. It's family, migration, innovation, survival, entrepreneurship and cultural pride. This anniversary is an opportunity to honor the legacy and continue to preserve these traditions while introducing new generations to the history and significance of soul food."

25th Anniversary Events

25th Anniversary Chicago Heritage Bus Tour—June 4, 2026, 6:00 to 8:30PM The month-long celebration will officially kick-off with a special Chicago Heritage Bus Tour featuring Chicago Urban Historian Dilla Thomas. Guests will explore neighborhoods, stories and historical landmarks connected to Black culture, and food history. Detailed information is available on Eventbrite.

Life is Sweet with Chocolate —Stephanie Hart of Brown Sugar Bakery- Award-winning baker and the only African American female chocolate manufacturer in the country, Hart and cocoa farmer Leticia Yankey (via Zoom)will lead a chocolate tasting and culinary experience with chocolate from West Africa.

Beyond the Backyard Burger: A Soulful Summer Menu Experience — June 25, 2026, 6:30 to 9:00PM Acclaimed Chef Dominique Leach will showcase the art of spatchcocking a turkey for the grill — a technique that delivers bold flavor, faster cooking, and a stunning presentation perfect for summer gatherings. The program will also include light bites and tastings inspired by soulful summer menus, giving attendees fresh ideas for cookouts, family reunions, celebrations, or any warm-weather entertaining. Site: Lexington Betty Smokehouse,

Archival Recipe Workshop — June 27, 2026, Noon to 2:00PM Noted food consultant, Karen M. Wilcher will conclude the month-long milestone recognition with a special archival recipe workshop at Gary Comer Youth Center, focused on preserving family recipes, food stories and culinary traditions for future generations. Participants will learn strategies for documenting, archiving and sharing the family food heritage.

Sponsors

The 25th Anniversary celebration of National Soul Food Month is proudly supported by Conagra Brands and Butterball, LLC. Their support helps advance the mission of preserving, promoting and celebrating the history, heritage and cultural significance of soul food.

Media Contact:

Charla L. Draper

312-504-6571

www.nationalsoulfoodmonth.com

SOURCE It's Food Biz! for National Soul Food Month