National Spanish Exam Students Travel to Costa Rica With United Planet

News provided by

United Planet

15 Aug, 2023, 10:51 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, 2023, a group of students of the National Spanish Examinations (NSE) arrived in Costa Rica with United Planet for a week-long volunteer Quest, in which they would improve their Spanish language skills, explore the local culture, and volunteer at a natural reserve.

Throughout their time in Costa Rica, the students were introduced to volunteer work at a natural forest reserve in the Guanacaste province. The students assisted in maintaining the important trails that employees and visitors use every day. They also helped paint the building that the organization uses for events, giving the building a new look.

Aside from their volunteer work, the students were also able to enjoy other activities, like participating in cultural activities with their host families as well as exploring the region.

The students responded very positively to the experience. "My experience in Costa Rica was honestly one of the best I've ever had in my life. I learned so much about the culture and the people in the country, and I got to work with some incredible volunteers during my week here. I found out that I really connect with people on a global level and on a global scale," said NSE member Parth Joshi.

United Planet is honored to be able to provide these experiences to people all over the world. "NSE has been a bridge connecting United Planet together with stellar young people who are excited about being global citizens. This partnership offers more immersive opportunities to Spanish and Portuguese language learners through the National Spanish Exam," says Elissa Allen, Director of International Programs at United Planet. For more information on group volunteer opportunities with United Planet, please check this link.

ABOUT UNITED PLANET

United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 40 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships.

For media inquired, please contact Mohammad Hijazi on [email protected]

SOURCE United Planet

