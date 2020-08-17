National Speakers Association Inducts Leadership Expert Barry Banther Into The Speaker Hall of Fame

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Speakers Association (NSA) inducted its current National Chair Barry Banther, CMC, CSP into the prestigious Speaker Hall of Fame during a virtual award ceremony in August 2020.

Based in Tarpon Springs, Florida, Banther is among an elite group of only 255 professional speakers throughout the world to ever receive this honor. Well known past recipients of the CPAE designation include: President Ronald Reagan; Norman Vincent Peale; General Colin Powell; Art Linkletter; Jim Rohn; and Zig Ziglar.

Barry Banther Courtesy of the National Speakers Association. Barry Banther accepts the CPAE Award. Photo courtesy of Julie Ambrose.

Upon accepting the award Banther said, "It has been said that a person is a reflection of the people they spend time with. I am a reflection of the many friends, teachers, colleagues, and clients who have invested so much in me."

Banther continues, "Receiving the CPAE designation from my peers is one of my proudest professional accomplishments. I thank my wife, family and everyone who has enriched and blessed my life. I am forever grateful and humbled by this honor."





"Barry Banther is the master of inspirational storytelling. Pulling from a Wikipedia-level trove of true stories, he has the ability to instantly recall, sequence, and deliver precisely the right anecdote from his own life and learnings to motivate anyone to be a better leader, contributor or person," said Past President of the National Speakers Association, Brian Walter, CSP, CPAE who presented the award. "He was inducted into the Speaker Hall of Fame in recognition of what audiences perceive as his speaking gift, but what his speaker peers know is a half century's dedication to his craft."

ABOUT BANTHER

A highly sought after business consultant and inspirational speaker, Banther has created over 50 leadership training programs used by Fortune 500 companies around the world and smaller regional businesses throughout America. He combines four decades of experience as a business leader, corporate executive, and educator.

Banther served in the administration of three Florida Governors as the appointee to oversee private higher education. He was elected to an unprecedented four terms as Chairman of the Florida State Board of Independent Colleges and Universities. This body of work has earned him the highest accreditation from the Institute of Management Consultants as a Certified Management Consultant and from the National Speakers Association as a Certified Speaking Professional. He is one of fewer than 50 professionals world-wide to hold both designations. His latest book, "A Leader's Gift: How to Earn the Right to be Followed," achieved #1 Best Seller status on Amazon.

ABOUT NSA

The National Speakers Association (NSA) is part of a global network of more than 3,000 members whose skills, expertise and experience represent the most recognized and respected community of thought leaders in the industry.

Founded in 1973 by Cavett Robert, CSP, CPAE, NSA has comprehensive resources, cutting-edge tools, insightful education and productive events that speakers need to develop their brands and grow their businesses. NSA members include experts in a variety of industries and disciplines, who reach audiences as speakers, trainers, educators, humorists, motivators, consultants, and authors.

In February 1977, the National Speakers Association established the Council of Peers Award for Excellence© Speaker Hall of Fame to honor professional speakers who have reached the top echelon of platform distinction. Inductees are evaluated by their peers through a rigorous and demanding process, and must excel in seven categories of speaking excellence and professionalism.

MEDIA CONTACT FOR BANTHER

Robert Stack

561-601-9991

[email protected]

SOURCE Barry Banther