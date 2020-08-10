National Speakers Association Inducts Mary Kelly, Ph. D. into the Speaker Hall of Fame

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Speakers Association (NSA) inducted Commander Mary Kelly, Ph.D., into the Speaker Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony in August 2020. Kelly is among an elite group of only 255 professional speakers throughout the world to ever receive this honor. Past recipients include Ronald Reagan, Norman Vincent Peale, Ken Blanchard, Jeanne Robertson, and General Colin Powell.

"Thank you to everyone who is part of this amazing community. I'm honored to be with you tonight, humbled beyond belief by this amazing award, and thrilled to serve this community of people dedicated to changing the world," Kelly said during the induction ceremony.

In presenting the award, Tim Gard noted that Mary Kelly, "Is someone who handles every situation with grace and humor."

"Mary Kelly is one of the most creative and motivating speakers I have ever worked with. Energetic, creative, witty, genuine, and extremely knowledgeable! She's the BOMB!" declared Michael Paulovich, Project Management Office.

"Mary hit it out of the park with our wine ambassadors. She taught them how to manage their time, be productive leaders, and most importantly, how to create business plans. She understood our business as if she had been working with us for years," said Melissa Lynch, Boisset Collection.

About Mary Kelly

Mary Kelly is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and spent over 20 years on active duty in intelligence and logistics. She retired from the Navy as a commander. She has masters' degrees in history and economics, and a Ph.D. in economics.

With over 20 years combined teaching experience at the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, and Hawaii Pacific University, she taught economics, finance, history, and leadership. She has extensive experience in executive business coaching, improving profit growth, banking, and organizational leadership. Her programs are leadership-based, and focus on communication, business growth, teamwork, strategic planning, productivity, and project development.

Mary Kelly, Keynote Speaker

A high-energy, high-content keynote speaker, Mary uses research, humor, and experience to show professionals how to excel. Mary's relatable, no-nonsense approach inspires audiences to embrace their roles, surpass their goals, and plan for the future. She is a certified virtual speaker, and has delivered virtual programs since 1998.

Mary speaks to 80+ organizations a year, and is a favorite with financial planners, real estate professionals, medical practices, insurance agents, financial institutions, military audiences, manufacturing organizations, and CEO groups.

Mary Kelly, Executive Consultant and Coach

Mary has a unique ability to reach executives and help them attain their goals through leadership training, professional development, and succession planning.

Mary Kelly, Author

Mary has written 13 books on leadership, productivity, business planning, and personal finance help people at all levels or organizations. Her latest book, "Who Comes Next? Leadership Succession Planning Made Easy," is being used in 5 countries.

Media

About the National Speakers Association

The National Speakers Association (NSA) is part of a global network of more than 3,000 members whose skills, expertise and experience represent the most recognized and respected community of thought leaders in the industry.

Founded in 1973 by Cavett Robert, CSP, CPAE, NSA has comprehensive resources, cutting-edge tools, insightful education and productive events that speakers need to develop their brands and grow their businesses. NSA members include experts in a variety of industries and disciplines, who reach audiences as speakers, trainers, educators, humorists, motivators, consultants, and authors.

In February 1977, the National Speakers Association established the Council of Peers Award for Excellence© Speaker Hall of Fame to honor professional speakers who have reached the top echelon of platform distinction. Inductees are evaluated by their peers through a rigorous and demanding process, and must excel in seven categories of speaking excellence and professionalism.

For more information on the CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame, contact NSA headquarters at (480) 968-2552.

Media Contact for Mary Kelly

