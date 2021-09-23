National Specialized Health Care Leader Launches Integrated Whole Health Clinics

BOSTON , Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevita, a leading provider of home and community-based health care (formerly operating under The MENTOR Network brand), has launched a joint venture with Dr. Matt Holder and Dr. Henry Hood of Lee Specialty Clinic, designed to bring improve access to quality health care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The joint venture will be known as Kramer Davis, acknowledging two individuals served by the Lee clinic who have inspired the expansion of these services to areas beyond Louisville. Dr. Holder and Dr. Hood have dedicated much of their career to improving the quality of care for those with IDD, including having established the Lee Specialty Clinic* model and co-founded the American Academy of Developmental Medicine and Dentistry, whose mission is to provide a forum for health care professionals to improve the quality of health care for individuals with I/DD.

"Through the Lee Specialty Clinic, we have successfully demonstrated that health care can be impacted by treating individuals with I/DD with compassion, understanding, and respect," said Matt Holder, MD, Co-Founder of Lee Specialty Clinic. "We accept each of our patients as important and valued individuals, and we tailor our care, as much as possible to meet their individual needs. We are extremely proud of the care we continue to provide in Kentucky and eager to expand this model of care to additional geographical areas. Sevita's national presence and their relationships with states and health plans makes them an ideal partner for this venture. It is a unique opportunity for us to create an innovative integration of care between home and clinic settings."

The new Kramer Davis clinics will seek to leverage virtual capabilities tied to a custom built, I/DD-focused electronic health record (EHR) allowing clinical staff to meet patients where they are most comfortable, while expanding access to broader geographies. The joint venture will focus on improving quality of life and overall health for those most in need, while reducing the cost of care for these individuals. Kramer Davis will also focus on quality of care by integrating training/education for clinical providers and staff, engagement with the IDD community, and population health efforts into their approach. Dr. Holder will serve as the CEO of the Kramer Davis entity and Dr. Hood will serve as the Chief Clinical Officer. Additionally, Drs. Holder and Hood will continue to teach and conduct research focused on achieving equity in health care access for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"In reflecting on our mission to offer individuals the opportunities for growth and independence regardless of the physical, intellectual, or behavioral challenges they may face, we came to view the expansion of access to disability-competent clinicians as a vital pathway to improving people's lives," said Brian Mathis, Chief Strategy Officer of Sevita.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with Dr. Holder and Dr. Hood to help bring the sort of integrated, whole person care people with I/DD deserve to additional locations across the country," added Dr. Kelly Gluth, Chief Clinical Officer of Sevita. "Dr. Holder and Dr. Hood have dedicated their careers to establishing developmental medicine as a recognized medical expertise and have trained hundreds of clinicians. Together, we look forward to collaborating with individuals, families, caregivers, states, CMS, and health plans to break down the barriers to health equity for people with I/DD."

*Funding for the Lee Specialty Clinic is provided by CMS and the Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.

Sevita is a leading provider of home and community-based specialized health care. We believe that everyone deserves to live a full, more independent life. We provide people with quality services and individualized supports that lead to growth and independence, regardless of the physical, intellectual, or behavioral challenges they face. We've made this our mission for more than 50 years. Today our 40,000 team members continue to innovate and enhance care for the 50,000 individuals we serve.

SOURCE Sevita