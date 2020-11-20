National Speech & Debate Association Announces KOA, the artist formerly known as Daniel Beaty, as 2021 Spokesperson & Announces The "I Dream Of An America Where" Campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) is proud to announce that KOA, the artist formerly known as Daniel Beaty, will serve as the 2021 National Speech and Debate Education Day Spokesperson.

"I am so excited to be the National Speech and Debate Education Day spokesperson. I love the bravery and brilliance and diligence and joy of the young people who engage with speech and debate," said KOA. "It feels truly full circle at this moment, when my wildest dreams are coming true, that I get to use my platform to shine light on this beautiful, life-changing, humanity-evolving organization."

KOA has spent his life telling stories that share both the truth of who we are as people and his hope for a better world. As the national champion in Dramatic Interpretation at the 1994 National Speech & Debate Tournament, he remains firm in his continued belief in the power of stories to move us and inspire us, as individuals and as a society, to transform ourselves and the world.

"KOA shares our mission to connect, support, and inspire a diverse community committed to empowering students through speech and debate," said Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. "As an incredible performer who got his start in speech and debate, his work has been centered on inspiring young people to build a better future. We're thrilled to have him as our spokesperson for the next year."

Along with serving as the official spokesperson, KOA will hold three live mentoring sessions on his Instagram page (@thekingofalkebulan) at 8pm ET on November 30, December 2, and December 3. These workshops are open to all creators who are interested in honing their craft and developing their message. On December 1, KOA will announce the launch of his I Dream of An American Where campaign, which inspires people to envision an essential pathway to building a new America.

For more information on the contest, mentoring sessions, or KOA as a spokesperson, visit www.SpeechAndDebateDay.org .

SOURCE National Speech & Debate Association

Related Links

www.SpeechAndDebateDay.org

