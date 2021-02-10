National Spine and Pain Centers Completes Combination with Prospira PainCare

ROCKVILLE, Md. and ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Spine & Pain Centers (NSPC), the nation's leading network of interventional pain practices, today announced that it has completed a combination with Prospira PainCare. Now, with more than 300 affiliated providers practicing in 119 locations across the U.S., the combined organization will facilitate approximately 1.2 million patient visits a year for those suffering with chronic pain.

Studies estimate that the prevalence of chronic pain may be as high as 40% of the U.S. population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain is linked to numerous physical and mental conditions, and contributes to exceedingly high healthcare costs, including lost productivity and wages. Without access to appropriate treatment from qualified physicians trained in the latest non-surgical procedures, many chronic pain sufferers have limited options for managing painful conditions. Indeed, the American Medical Association (AMA) reports that during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients with chronic pain are among those who may be particularly affected by interruptions in medical care.

"With this union, we are doubling down on our commitment to our mission to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care" says NSPC's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Wisor, MD. "Our combined platform is not only better poised to help more people needlessly suffering from pain, but is also even better positioned to fulfill our societal goal of lowering the total cost of care through minimally invasive treatment options in readily accessible community settings, whenever clinically appropriate," continued Dr. Wisor.

The combination results in an industry-leading organization operating across 11 states, including: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. "This union creates an unparalleled network of the best and brightest minds in our field," said Kevin Miller, Chairman of the Board for NSPC. "With our affiliated board-certified physicians, who have authored more than 400 manuscripts published in peer-reviewed medical journals, our coming together also creates a research and education powerhouse that is entirely focused on documenting the positive outcomes of interventional pain management and its innovative treatment paradigms."

This joining of forces is also expected to enhance opportunities for clinicians. "Our affiliated physicians will have direct access to the latest research and training, enjoy extraordinary clinical support, and have the ability to more easily collaborate with peers from across the country," said NSPC Chief Medical Officer, Peter Staats, MD. "The end result will be a new global standard of care for patients suffering with chronic pain," concluded Dr. Staats.

About National Spine and Pain Centers:

For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated physicians have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures and leading-edge clinical research. Today, with 119 locations and 1,000+ health professionals facilitating more than a million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be one of the most trusted brands in healthcare for people seeking access to pain relief. NSPC's stated mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. For more information, visit www.NationalSpine.com.

About Prospira PainCare:

Founded in 2012, Prospira PainCare partners with exceptional interventional pain management physicians and rehabilitation specialists who have dedicated their lives to patient care. Prospira's affiliated practices provide a comprehensive program in which clinical professionals from a variety of disciplines work together in an integrated manner to achieve treatment goals. That multidisciplinary approach is designed to effectively improve patients' quality of life and overall health. Our support staff takes pride in offering outstanding service that is personalized for each individual. For additional information, please visit www.ProspiraPainCare.com.

