National Spine and Pain Centers Expands Its Services to Practices in Georgia and Illinois

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Spine and Pain Centers, the nation's leading network of chronic pain relief centers, today announced the addition of two prominent medical practices to its vastly growing network – Georgia-based Specialty Spine and Pain and Illinois-based Millennium Pain Center. In addition to expanding the NSPC network to more than 70 locations in 9 states, the move incorporates more of the world's leading pain management professionals into NSPC's integrated network, which will facilitate nearly 1 million patient visits a year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain has been linked to numerous physical and mental conditions, contributes to high health care costs, and results in lost productivity. Also, studies estimate that the prevalence of chronic pain may be as high as 40% of the U.S. population. "Our mission is simple: to help end the needless human suffering that comes with living in chronic pain, through affordable, high-quality medical care, delivered with heartfelt compassion," says NSPC's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Wisor, MD. "The addition of these practices and their world-class providers to the NSPC network will surely help us continue to build on that noble mission," added Dr. Wisor.

Details related to the practices joining National Spine and Pain Centers' network include:

Specialty Spine and Pain – Under the clinical leadership of H. Keith Robinson , M.D. – Past-Vice President of The Georgia Society of Interventional Pain Physicians – the practice serves patients with a wide variety of chronic pain conditions and spinal-related disorders. With 4 locations, in Braselton , Buford , and Gainesville, Georgia , Specialty Spine and Pain has provided comprehensive pain management services to the North Georgia and Greater-Atlanta markets for more than 20 years.





– Under the clinical leadership of H. , M.D. – Past-Vice President of The Georgia Society of Interventional Pain Physicians – the practice serves patients with a wide variety of chronic pain conditions and spinal-related disorders. With 4 locations, in , , and , Specialty Spine and Pain has provided comprehensive pain management services to the and markets for more than 20 years. Millennium Pain Center – Under the clinical leadership of Ramsin Benyamin , M.D. – Past-President and Director Emeritus of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians – the practice serves patients through 6 locations across the state of Illinois , including Bloomington , Chicago , Decatur , Eureka , Champaign , Pekin , and Peoria . In addition to providing comprehensive pain management services to patients, Millennium Pain Center has developed an international reputation for early phase involvement in clinical research through the pioneering efforts of Dr. Ricardo Vallejo . Together, Drs. Benyamin and Vallejo have authored more than 160 manuscripts published in peer-reviewed medical journals and 25 book chapters.

Although network affiliations are often about economics, for these industry leaders the joining of forces offered much more. "From treating chronic pain to tackling the opioid crisis head-on, our teams now have access to broader infrastructure support and further ability to collaborate with leading pain management physicians from across the country to help patients in need. Now more than ever, we have the ability to provide even more great care for more people in the state of Georgia," said Dr. Robinson.

"Helping people live pain free is what drives us. While the business benefits of aligning our organizations were compelling, even more compelling was the ability to leverage discoveries from our clinical research for the benefit of a greater number of patients who are in need of pain relief," said Dr. Benyamin. "Clearly, we are very excited to be part of this dynamic network."

About NSPC:

For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated providers have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures. Today, with more than 70 locations and 750 medical professionals facilitating nearly a million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be the healthcare brand more people trust for access to pain relief providers than any other. NSPC's stated mission is to end the needless human suffering that comes with living in chronic pain, through the highest quality medical care and heartfelt compassion, in a cost-effective manner. For more information, visit www.TreatingPain.com.

