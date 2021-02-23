National Spine and Pain Centers Names Douglas Badertscher President

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC), the nation's leading network of interventional pain practices, announced today that Douglas P. Badertscher has joined its leadership team as administrative President. In the newly created role, Badertscher will oversee the organization's North and Mid-Atlantic operations, and provide additional leadership toward achieving NSPC's growth-oriented vision, including involvement in mergers and acquisitions and the accelerated development of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

"What I look for most when adding new talent to the team is an undeniable ability to get things done, which will have an immediate positive impact on the organization. Doug's pedigree clearly meets that objective, with more than 25 years of executive-level healthcare experience, including leadership roles with hospitals, surgery centers, ancillary healthcare providers, and physician groups," said Doug Wisor, MD, NSPC's Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Badertscher served as President and COO of Pain Specialists of America. During his distinguished career he has also held chief executive roles and other senior leadership assignments at a variety of healthcare organizations, including: Sarasota Orthopedic Associates/360 Orthopedics, Signet Diagnostic Imaging Services, Radisphere, Midtown Imaging, Coastal Orthopedics, and Integrated Orthopaedics, Inc. He has additionally held board positions with multiple private-equity backed portfolio companies in the healthcare sector.

"Joining NSPC is genuinely an honor. I am excited to be dedicating my time and energy toward the organization's mission to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care," said Mr. Badertscher. "I am looking forward to leveraging my experience toward achieving that mission and collaborating with what is already an impressive, high-performing team."

In his role, Badertscher will report to NSPC Chief Executive Officer, Doug Wisor, MD. Dr. Mark Coleman will continue in his role NSPC President of Clinical Operations.

About National Spine and Pain Centers:

For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated physicians have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures and leading-edge clinical research. Today, with 119 locations and 1,000+ health professionals facilitating more than a million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be one of the most trusted brands in healthcare for people seeking access to pain relief. NSPC's stated mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. For more information, visit www.NationalSpine.com.

Medical services provided by independently operated physician practices branded as National Spine and Pain Centers and other affiliated brands.

