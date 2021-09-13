National St. Jude Walk/Run virtual events planned to celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, raise support, awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

"The St. Jude Walk/Run is a fun way for our supporters in cities across the country to get some exercise while taking steps to ensure a better future for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It is an inspiration to see the resiliency of the world around us, which reflects the resiliency we see in St. Jude families who are facing the toughest chapter of their lives. We're thankful for our partners and supporters who are committed to making a difference in the lives of children everywhere by raising funds to accelerate research and treatment to ensure that no child dies in the dawn of life."

In 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to bring awareness to pediatric cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14.

Participants can rally nationwide for a fun virtual 5K that includes an interactive St. Jude campus experience. Then upload your favorite St. Jude Walk/Run photos and watch them come to life, in real-time, to create an interactive work of art to commemorate this year's event. Follow along on St. Jude Inspire as Team Tutu recruits, fundraises and participates in the 2021 virtual St. Jude Walk/Run.

Community support remains critical today for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital because unlike any other hospital, the majority of its funding comes from individual contributions. Events like the St. Jude Walk/Run help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Current St. Jude supporters, Amazon, Window World and Marcum Foundation have been named the national sponsors for the 2021 St. Jude Walk/Run.

St. Jude Walk/Run participants are encouraged to walk, run and fundraise at their own pace in neighborhoods across the country, while following all federal and local guidelines on masking and social distancing to ensure a safe experience.

To participate or make a donation, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

