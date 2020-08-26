National Steel City Among First In Nation To Use Breakthrough Proximity Trace Technology As Part Of COVID-19 Response Protocol Rollout, an Industrial Info News Release

Made possible through a longtime partnership with United Rentals, the world's largest equipment rental company, NSC has deployed Triax's Proximity Trace technology to ensure its workers maintain a minimum of six feet of social distancing and is in active use at its Kansas City International Airport New Terminal project, where NSC is erecting the structural steel provided by its client, ADF. The project is managed by developer Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate and design-builder Clark | Weitz | Clarkson.

NSC's use of Triax's Proximity Track (TM) ensures its workers maintain a minimum of six feet of social distancing on project sites; other measures include training and job site orientation, limited meeting sizes, going paperless where possible, onsite cleaning and disinfecting, employee questionnaires and temperature scans.

"Anyone familiar with NSC knows that our commitment to safety has always been a constant, but the COVID-19 pandemic has reinvented the meaning of safety on job sites and tested the boundary lines of how to keep our employees and project sites as safe as humanly possible," said NSC Chief Executive Officer Bob Dunn. "Thanks to our partnership with United Rentals and Triax Technologies, we are sparing no effort to perform our services safely, mitigating conditions that can lead to virus transmission, while adhering to our core safety procedures that have always differentiated NSC from our competition."

The Triax Proximity Trace system helps to ensure compliance with the CDC and OSHA's COVID-19 guidelines for workplace safety. Each on-site employee is equipped with an RF-enabled wearable device on both their body and harness. From a preventative standpoint, the system alerts employees who are within close contact of one another by both audible and visual alerts in order to maintain six feet of social distancing whenever possible. The system also keeps a data log of which employees have been within a close proximity of one another, allowing NSC to implement a prioritized reaction plan in the case that a positive test is confirmed on the job site.

NSC also plans to implement and utilize other Triax solutions tailored to the safety and well-being of employees, including evacuation alerts to employees, and notification of fall alerts by location and job-site for emergency response.

"We're proud to be able to support National Steel City's top-notch safety protocols and initiatives to help their workforce practice safe social distancing," said Robert Costantini, CEO of Triax Technologies. "NSC has prioritized their worker safety from the start of the pandemic, quickly recognizing the need for effective technology and we're pleased that Proximity Trace has been a valuable tool in creating a safer environment, further demonstrating their commitment to workforce safety."

In addition to the use of Triax's Proximity Trace, NSC has taken steps to ensure it exceeds current COVID-19 guidance and regulation, including: expanding COVID-19 safety guidance in employee training and job site orientation, limiting meeting sizes, going paperless where possible, deploying on site cleaning and disinfecting, and mandating the completion of employee questionnaires and temperature scans before commencing work.

Safety at NSC continues to be a core company value and the driver behind two important pre-COVID-19 programs: SAWHORSE (Safety At Home, Work, Office, Safety Everywhere) to ensure best safety practices are followed culturally by everyone at NSC at all times; and SAFE (Safety Analytics For Evaluation), designed to incorporate safety data analytics to measure the effectiveness of safety practices on every project.

"Social distancing is one of the fundamental and most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Triax Proximity Trace system provides real-time feedback, and gives NSC a management tool to assess the effectiveness of their social distancing efforts to stop the spread of the virus," said FDRSafety President Jim Stanley. "The performance of this technology can make the difference on whether job sites stay open or have to close, and we commend NSC for continuing to lead the way on investing and deploying this critical safety technology."

About National Steel City

Building on marquee experience in more than 30 states nationwide, Plymouth, Michigan-based National Steel City (NSC) is one of the nation's leading self-perform specialty contractors. NSC has consistently ranked among Engineering News Record's top specialty contractors. Cited with numerous awards for exceptional safety and productivity, NSC specializes in providing prime mechanical services in the Power & Industrial sectors while also servicing select commercial markets. NSC holds AISC certifications for erection as well as ASME Boiler R, S, and U stamps. For more information visit www.nationalsteelcity.com or call 1-800-ERECTOR.

