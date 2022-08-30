National Student Success Nonprofit Names Habitat for Humanity Executive to Advisory Board

Student success nonprofit InsideTrack adds Habitat for Humanity International chief communications officer Amy Dunham to its advisory board

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student success nonprofit InsideTrack, a national social impact organization that has served more than 2.6 million learners over the last two decades, today announced the addition of Amy Dunham, chief communications officer of Habitat for Humanity International, to its national advisory board. Dunham joins a respected group of experts and stakeholders in the higher education community as she supports their mission to buttress student success.

"As a creative leader in branding, communications, and social impact, Amy brings an incredible breadth and depth of perspective to our advisory board," said Ruth Bauer White, president of InsideTrack. "As we continue to grow and scale our nonprofit mission, we look forward to drawing on her rich experiences working in public sector, philanthropy, and nonprofit management to advance our mission and reach new audiences."

At Habitat for Humanity International, Dunham leads a global team to highlight the nonprofit's social impact work across various channels and coordinate among local Habitat for Humanity organizations across all 50 states and 70 countries. Prior to her role at Habitat for Humanity, Amy was senior vice president of marketing and communications at Strada Education Network, a nonprofit social impact organization and the parent company of InsideTrack. There, she implemented strategic communication efforts to advance Strada's brand identity and broaden awareness of its programs and priorities among key constituencies and stakeholders.

Earlier in her career, Dunham spent eight years as managing director of strategic communications at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), where she articulated and presented the association's core values, shaped and managed its brand, and communicated with members and employees. From 2009 to 2011, Dunham served as deputy assistant secretary of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In that role, Dunham managed all communications for the department and its 22 component agencies and was responsible for the establishment and implementation of the "If You See Something, Say Something" public awareness campaign.

"Throughout my career in higher education, I have admired InsideTrack not just for its thoughtful and evidence-based approach, but also for the team's passion and commitment to equity and social impact," said Dunham. "I am grateful for the opportunity and honored to serve alongside this impressive team as a member of InsideTrack's advisory board."

Current members of InsideTrack's National Advisory Board include Dr. Virginia M. Fraire, associate provost of the University of Texas El Paso; Wil Del Pilar, vice president for higher education policy, practice and research at education civil rights nonprofit Education Trust; Joel Vargas, vice president of programs at national education and workforce nonprofit JFF; Julian Thompson, director of strategy at the United Negro College Fund (UNCF); and most recently, Dr. Timothy Renick, executive director of the National Institute for Student Success at Georgia State University.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is passionate about helping all learners achieve their education and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. Since 2001, we've served 2.6 million learners, partnering with more than 250 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, persistence, completion and career readiness. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, with proven outcomes for every type of learner — from traditional to adult, part-time to full-time, online to in-person — including first-generation students and those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We also work with partners to build internal coaching capacity through staff training and professional services — designed to sustain advances in-house for lasting, scalable impact. InsideTrack is a part of Strada Collaborative, a mission-driven nonprofit. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on Twitter @InsideTrack and LinkedIn @InsideTrack.

SOURCE InsideTrack