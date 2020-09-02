National Study Confirms It's Safe To Work Out At The Gym: Current Data Shows No Evidence of COVID-19 Spread in Gyms

From May 1 through August 6, 2020, IHRSA and MXM closely examined and compared member check-in data (number of gym visits) from a number of fitness facilities – such as Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Life Time, and Orangetheory – across the country with self-reported infection rates. After nearly 50 million check-ins over that three-month period, the study found that a nominal 0.0023 percent tested positive for COVID-19. Gyms nationwide have robust COVID-19 safety measures in place and there is zero evidence that the positive cases originated in gyms themselves.

"As recently as a few months ago, the data correlating fitness facility visits and mitigating risk was practically nonexistent. All that's changed – and for the better," said MXM CEO Blair McHaney. "It's become abundantly clear that the safety measures gyms, sports clubs and boutique fitness centers have in place are not only incredibly effective at keeping their membership safe, but also curbing any potential spread of COVID-19 during a time when we all need access to exercise facilities to stay healthy."

The fitness industry's only trade association, IHRSA, along with MXM, invited all health and fitness clubs in the United States to participate in the long-form study. Over the course of the study, fitness centers provided their total check-ins and number of locations across all states in which they have a presence as well as self-reported on the total number of positive COVID-19 cases documented between employees and members who have been in the club. MXM previously conducted a study surrounding the lack of concentrated outbreaks in fitness facilities with affirming results just last month.

"The check-in data proves that health clubs – when following strict cleaning and safety protocols – are safe," said Brent Darden, IHRSA interim President and CEO. "At IHRSA, we have a responsibility to educate and inform people that they should feel comfortable and confident going into fitness facilities throughout the country right now. The data shows that, with proper sanitization protocols in place, people can safely return to their workout routines. Working out has never been more important to help boost immunity and improve mental health. It's time to acknowledge that gyms are safe."

Access to fitness centers is key to keeping Americans healthy. Physical activity plays an important role in not only maintaining a healthy immune system, but reducing COVID-19 risk factors such as obesity, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that 42.4 percent of U.S. adults1 and approximately 18.5 percent of children and adolescents2 in America are considered obese. Physical fitness has long-term mental health benefits as well, including reducing the risk of stress and depression. Notably, one in five Americans experience mental health illness3, and people with mental illness have 40 percent higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population4.

"Fitness centers are needed now more than ever to help us stay active and maintain a healthy immune system," added Robert Sallis, M.D. with Kaiser Permanente. "COVID-19 risk factors haven't changed since the pandemic began – obesity, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes put you at much higher risk for both short- and long-term complications. It's imperative that we all make real change now to stay healthy given that exercise is an essential part of life."

For additional details on the study and how the fitness industry is committed to keeping its members safe, healthy and moving, visit IHRSA.org .

About IHRSA

IHRSA, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, is a not-for-profit trade association representing the global fitness industry of over 200,000 health and fitness facilities and their suppliers.

IHRSA maintains a leadership role in advancing physical activity, which is critical to peak health and the battle against obesity and chronic lifestyle disease. As one of the world's leading authorities on the commercial health club industry, IHRSA's mission is to grow, promote, and protect the health and fitness industry, while providing its members with benefits and resources. IHRSA and its members are devoted to making the world happier, healthier, and more prosperous through regular exercise and activity promotion.

About MXM

MXM is the world's leading experts on Operational Member Experience Management and the only company that solely focuses on the Fitness/Wellness Industry. The MXM product combines years of global leadership in CEM technology through Medallia, extensive experience in health club operations, and advanced knowledge of fitness-specific customer experience management operations.

The MXM system collects real-time feedback from customers, combines that with advanced data integration to get deeper understanding of customer segments, and empowers club operators to make the right spending decisions and drive employee engagement while generating leads and greatly increasing online review quantity and quality. Learn more at mxmetrics.com .

