National Stuttering Association Response To Biden Town Hall

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a CNN Presidential Town Hall last night in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden was asked about stuttering and his experience as a person who stutters. Biden provided a thorough response, noting that stuttering is independent from one's intelligence and the impact stuttering can have on an individual's confidence and self-worth.

The National Stuttering Association stands with people who stutter across the country. It is never acceptable to mock a person who stutters or who shares their experiences with stuttering.

"One should never make mockery of those with disabilities, and we applaud former Vice President Biden for speaking up on behalf of those of us in the stuttering community," said NSA Board Chairman Gerald Maguire, MD. "His town hall response serves as an example of the power of sharing your voice and story about a topic that is so misunderstood."

Stuttering is a communication disorder involving disruptions, or "disfluencies," in a person's speech. It is not associated with one's intellectual abilities. People who stutter can be found in corporate offices, in classrooms, in the military, on NFL football fields, and in the Vice President's office. Stuttering does not prevent anyone who stutters from achieving their full potential.

Those seeking more information about stuttering, information about how to be an effective listener, or resources for those seeking support can find it at www.westutter.org.

SOURCE National Stuttering Association