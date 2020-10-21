National Stuttering Association Urges Kindness on International Stuttering Awareness Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Stuttering Association stands with people who stutter across the country and the world as we approach International Stuttering Awareness Day on October 22.

This year, stuttering is something discussed on the national stage, in viral videos, and at our kitchen tables. United with our partners in the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and Australia, we are taking bold steps to reframe stuttering and correct common misperceptions.

A stutter is not a "weakness" or "a defect." Nor is it something people need to "get rid of." There is no shame in having a stutter. It's how people who stutter talk.

We want to be clear: stuttering is not indicative of cognitive impairment nor decline. A person who stutters is no less intelligent, no less talented, and no less capable than a person who does not stutter. Mocking someone who stutters and the way they speak is, unequivocally, wrong.

On this International Stuttering Awareness Day, please join the National Stuttering Association as we learn about stuttering, celebrate the stuttering community, and welcome people who stutter and those who care about them into a world in which they are not alone.

Those seeking more information about stuttering, information about how to be an effective listener, or resources for those seeking support can find it at www.westutter.org .

Further information or to secure a subject matter expert for phone or on-camera interviews:

Sarah Armstrong, [email protected] or (224) 305-2701

National Stuttering Association office, (800) 937-8888

SOURCE National Stuttering Association

