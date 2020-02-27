National Stuttering Association's Baton Rouge Chapter Hosts 4th Annual Open House

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Stuttering Association's Baton Rouge chapter is holding an open house Monday, March 2nd, 2020 from 7:00PM-9:00PM. The free community event is for anyone who are or have been affected by stuttering. Louisiana State University students, faculty, and speech language pathologists will be on site at the Goodwood Library in the large meeting room to answer questions and be available to anyone who is interested in learning more about stuttering.

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, and a grad student of Southern University, this year's open house host, Melvin B. Givens is also a person who stutters. "We want everyone who stutters, or has an interest in, or been affected by stuttering to feel welcome to this event. The evening provides an inside look into the lives of the 5 panelists as they answer questions from an audience of people who stutter. The goal of the evening is to create community for people who stutter and follow the NSA welcoming words, "We who stutter, and those who support and help us, are not alone. Together we are strong," said Givens.

Panelist and coordinator, LSU's own Geoffrey Coalson Ph.D. CCC-SLP, is also a person who stutters, and is among the faculty present for the evening. "We're looking forward to a great evening for our Baton Rouge chapter as it continues to thrive and evolve along with our neighboring NSA chapters in New Orleans and Lafayette. Our goal is to provide people with the opportunity to become acquainted with fellow stutterers and provide resources and support that they may not know is available to them," said Coalson.

Stuttering is defined as a communication disorder involving disruptions, or "disfluencies," in a person's speech, affecting over 3 million American adults today. The National Stuttering Association, originally named the National Stuttering Project, was founded in California by Bob Goldman and Michael Sugarman in 1977. The mission of the non-profit organization is dedicated to bringing hope and empowerment to children and adults who stutter, their families, and professionals through support, education, advocacy, and research.

The open house will be held at the Goodwood Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806 in the large meeting room. The evening is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Geoffrey Coalson at 225-578-3937 or email geoff.coalson@gmail.com.

