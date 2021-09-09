National Suicide Prevention Week Shines Light on Psychedelic Treatments

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Suicide Prevention Week is here and it's not only an opportunity to talk about mental health, but to also look at potential treatments. Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the US and mainstream medicine is continuing to look at unconventional mental health treatments like psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy in a new light. Psychedelic-assisted treatment programs have grown in scope and effectiveness, with several key players at the forefront. Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE:CALM) provides psychedelic treatment programs throughout the United States through public and private clients. COMPASS Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS) is another leading psychedelic treatment company with a focus on psilocybin treatments in the UK. Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV: NUMI) (OTCPK: LKYSF) just announced the acquisition of the Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT). Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO:MMED) leads patient data analysis partnerships in the sector with psychedelic-assisted treatment programs. Additionally, companies like Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO:MYCO) (OTCPK:MYCOF) are expanding into the virtual health sector with remote education and treatment programs in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

Mental health and pain management treatment company Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE:CALM), which opened its first flagship clinic in Knoxville in 2018, provides cutting-edge medical services for mental health and pain management, including the use of ketamine, transmagnetic stimulation, vitamin infusion, and therapeutic treatments. Over the last few months, Revitalist has reached several milestones, including raising C$8.3 million and expanding to five clinics across Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina, with plans to open two new clinics by the end of October 2021.

On August 24, Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness provided a corporate update highlighting several strategic partnerships with Enterprise Stress Management, Athletes for Care to address growing concerns of athletes' mental health and pain conditions, and Stand for Kind. Revitalist is also supporting adolescent mental health through a partnership with the first-ever mental health basketball camp led by former WNBA Champion, Alexis Hornbuckle.

September 9 saw the company announce 10 new letters of intent, signed with leading expert providers in the United States. Revitalist's footprint of innovative ketamine clinics will now grow due to the new options on licenses in 10 new cities in the US. Forward-looking guidance from the company indicates that it has also identified more opportunities for ketamine clinic acquisitions across several US states and will eye this expansion over the coming months.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness maintains a strong cash position and is seeking to expand operations into neighboring regions using its newly raised capital. The company maintains partnerships with the National Association of Social Workers, American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, and the Tennessee Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

In the academic space, Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness is partnered with the Neuroscience Education Institute, OutcomeMD and the American Society of Ketamine Physicians to facilitate growth and revenues for the company in its specialized treatment space.

"Revitalist was founded in 2018 with a single clinic and a goal of providing innovative therapy and treatment options to those suffering from mental health and pain related conditions. Today, we have partnered with industry leading media and capital markets advisors to raise CAD $8,300,000 and expand our footprint to four clinics in four months across two States with three additional clinics expected to open in the Fall of 2021," stated Revitalist Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn Walker.

The company's stock listing and growing revenues are being utilized as an opportunity for expansion of operations into new international markets. The announced patient acquisition strategy includes partners in the healthcare space, educational platforms and will further execute on its multi-channel patient acquisition strategy which leverages best in class partners, leading education platforms, paid search, email marketing, location-based SEO, influencer and advocate testimonials and more.

Psychedelic Treatment Providers Grow With New Markets

COMPASS Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been making headway with its COMP360 psilocybin therapy with the Phase IIb clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for TRD close to completion and on track to report data by the end of the year. The company is developing a partnership with leading UK institutions to accelerate psychedelic research and develop new models of mental health care in the UK

Mental health care company Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV:NUMI) (OTC:LKYSF) just announced the acquisition of the Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT), a fully operational neurology centre with 13 doctors, 8 allied health staff, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Following the acquisition, NCT's expertise in clinical neurology and associated mental health disorders will be integrated with Numinus' psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to establish the first centre for excellence in psychedelic neurology.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO:MMED) has announced a partnership with Forian Inc. to analyze datasets in specialized treatments of anxiety disorders. The psychedelic treatment company is looking to leverage patient profile data in the industry to develop more personalised treatment programs. The partnership is also slated to leverage public data for patient acquisition.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) is emerging as a psychedelic treatment company with the announcement of a new virtual health platform . Called Mindleap, the program offers virtual educational content on psychedelic treatment programs in connection with researchers and medical practitioners in the space. The announced virtual platform will provide information and marketing for the expanding industry.

The industry is seeing expansion and growth in the private sector as well as partnerships in the public sector. Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness is poised to leverage growth in both sectors through public equity investment, steady expansion, and partnerships with public entities.

