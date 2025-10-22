National Summit on Period Poverty Convenes Sold-Out Gathering of Leaders from 23 States to Drive Systemic Change

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second National Summit on Period Poverty, hosted by Dignity Grows at Emory University's Hatchery Center for Innovation, is bringing together leaders, researchers, and advocates from across the country for a sold-out, two-day event focused on advancing menstrual equity and ending Period Poverty in the United States. Period Poverty - the inability to afford basic menstrual hygiene products - is a reality for 41.9% of American women and teen girls and effects education, employment, mental health, and physical wellness.

Speakers Panel from the First National Summit on Period Poverty, 2023

With participants representing 23 states and more than 80 agencies, institutions, and businesses, the Summit marks the nation's leading forum for collaborative action around this pressing public health and equity issue. Attendees include experts in education, healthcare, social services, corporate social responsibility, and grassroots organizing, all uniting to explore how communities can transform compassion and knowledge into durable, systemic change.

During the Summit, Dignity Grows will unveil new national data on the prevalence and lived experience of Period Poverty, expanding understanding of how this issue affects daily life, opportunity, and community stability. The findings build on years of evidence-based work and will inform future research, policy, and community programming across sectors.

"This Summit is what powers the movement," said Jennifer Tolman, President and COO of Dignity Grows. "Bringing together voices from across the country allows us to connect research with action, aligning institutions, communities, and funders around shared solutions that ensure every person can manage their period with dignity."

Speakers and panelists represent a wide range of geographic regions and professional backgrounds, offering perspectives from public health, education, philanthropy, advocacy, and lived experience. Through data-driven discussions and co-designed approaches, the Summit seeks to accelerate progress toward national menstrual equity and long-term social and economic stability for women and girls.

The National Summit on Period Poverty underscores Dignity Grows' leadership in advancing systemic solutions and measurable impact, proving that dignity access is not charity, but a foundation for community well-being and opportunity.

About Dignity Grows

Dignity Grows is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending Period Poverty through direct product support, research, and national network building. Dignity Grows connects immediate and long-term menstrual care, education, and advocacy to ensure no one misses out on work, school, or life because of a lack of basic hygiene items.

