National Summit on Strategic Communications Attracts Top Corporate, Military and Government Leaders to Washington, D.C. on May 7-8

"Disruption has become the catchall word to describe this period of transformative change," said Robert Grupp, Summit Director and Graduate Program Director at the University of Florida. "Collaboration and finding solutions can be difficult. It seems everyone has gone to war, for one point of view or another."

The 9th annual National Summit on Strategic Communications takes place at Constitution Hall on American University's new East Campus near Massachusetts and Nebraska Avenues NW. A complete agenda, faculty list, and registration information are available at www.strategicsummit.com.

"Every year, our Summit speakers and panelists are chosen to share the ideas that no one else quite sees, or that groups don't yet understand well enough to execute," Grupp added. "These are digital trends and strategies with the most potential to change the game."

Participants from the United States, Canada, China, Curacao, Ireland, Japan, Panama, Singapore, Turkey, and the United Kingdom are registered to attend.

Featured Speakers

Suhail Khan , Director of External Affairs, MICROSOFT

Rear Admiral John Kirby , USN (ret), Military and Diplomatic Analyst, CNN

Marcie Klein , Chief Communications Officer , THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY

, Nobuko Kato , Head of External Communications , TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Nancy Laben , Executive Vice President , BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON

Torod Neptune, Chief Communications Officer , LENOVO

Franz Paasche , Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs , PAYPAL

Lauren Tilstra , Senior Executive Communications Manager , VERIZON

Haroon Ullah , Chief Strategy Officer , BROADCASTING BOARD OF GOVERNORS

, Admiral Paul F. Zukunft , Commandant, U.S. COAST GUARD

Bayer and W2O are Summit Co-Chairs. Other sponsors and partners include Bell, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Peraton, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and the University of Florida. The Summit is organized by the nonprofit Strategic Communications Leadership Initiative and ExL Events.

CONTACT

For Sponsorship Opportunities, please contact Chris Summa at +1-917-932-0432 or csumma@exlevents.com.

For general information, please contact Robert W. Grupp, Summit Director, at +1-727-888-3738 or info@thescli.org.

RELATED LINK

http://www.strategicsummit.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-summit-on-strategic-communications-attracts-top-corporate-military-and-government-leaders-to-washington-dc-on-may-7-8-300622613.html

SOURCE National Summit on Strategic Communications

Related Links

http://www.strategicsummit.com

