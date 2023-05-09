National Surgical Centers Stockton Adds FDA-Approved Procedure to Relieve Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

Painful diabetic neuropathy causes pain in the limbs, often managed by medicine that is inadequate for long-term relief

STOCKTON, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Surgical Centers Stockton (NSC Stockton), an outpatient surgery center, is now offering high-frequency spinal cord stimulation (SCS) procedure(s) for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN). The technology, called HFX, is made by medical device company NEVRO of Redwood City, Calif. HFX is an FDA-approved, non-drug treatment for PDN and is the only paresthesia-free therapy approved by the FDA to treat painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) with unrivaled evidence-based outcomes.

National Surgical Centers Stockton (NSC Stockton), an outpatient surgery center, is now offering high-frequency spinal cord stimulation (SCS) procedure(s) for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN). The technology, called HFX, is made by medical device company NEVRO of Redwood City, Calif. HFX is an FDA-approved, non-drug treatment for PDN and is the only paresthesia-free therapy approved by the FDA to treat painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) with unrivaled evidence-based outcomes.

"People with painful diabetic neuropathy know it to be a cruel addition to the chronic disease they must fight every day," said B.J. Sandhu, MD, Interventional Radiologist at National Surgical Centers Stockton. "HFX for PDN offers an effective option to alleviate this agonizing and persistent sensation. There is no other therapy that provides this level of pain relief while eliminating the tingling from paresthesia, and to offer it to people here in Stockton is an absolute privilege. I believe this can make a real difference for those suffering from PDN."

More than 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes1, and it's estimated that 20-25% of people with diabetes will develop PDN.2 The condition is associated with a wide range of symptoms including pain in the limbs described as burning, freezing, stabbing, shooting, hypersensitivity or deep aching.3 Traditional treatment options for PDN include over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, physical therapy and injections, but for many people, these options are inadequate for long-term relief.

HFX for PDN is the only high-frequency paresthesia-free spinal cord stimulation system approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a specific indication for PDN. Nevro HFX is a comprehensive solution that includes a Senza spinal cord stimulation system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain. HFX for PDN means that a patient has been implanted with a Senza System and programmed to include a frequency of 10 kHz.

The Senza device is implanted during a quick and minimally invasive procedure, and then begins delivering mild pulses at a high frequency directly to the spinal cord to stop pain signals from reaching the brain. In a recent study, 92% of patients reported high satisfaction with the therapy.4

For important safety information regarding this treatment, please visit www.HFXforPDN.com.

About National Surgical Centers Stockton:

National Surgical Center Stockton is a freestanding ambulatory surgery center (ASC) where interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists and anesthesiologists perform minimally invasive procedures for multiple conditions. The Center is fully accredited by The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (Quad A). For more information, please visit stocktonnsc.com or call 209.337.4935.

CONTACTS

Media Contact:

Diane Boone, RN, MS

Executive Vice President

(310) 919-9560

[email protected]

1 CDC 2020 National Diabetes Statistics

2 Schmader KE et al. Clin J Pain. 2002;18(6):350-354

3 Peltier A, et al. BMJ. 2014;348g1799.

4 Petersen EA, et al. JAMA Neurol. Published online April 05, 2021. doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2021.0538

SOURCE National Surgical Centers Stockton