NATIONAL SURVEY: Biosimilars' Savings Appeal, But Patient Knowledge Lags

News provided by

Biologics Prescribers Collaborative

08 Aug, 2023, 12:04 ET

A new survey from the Biologics Prescribers Collaborative gauges patients' understanding of biologics and biosimilars and explores what motivates patients to switch medications

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A national survey from the Biologics Prescribers Collaborative reveals that about half of people who have taken an innovator biologic or follow-on biosimilar report knowing only "a little" about the medications. Cost savings are the factor most likely to motivate patients to switch from an innovator biologic to a biosimilar.

KEY FINDINGS

Patient Knowledge Gap
While 46% of survey respondents have had been receiving an innovator biologic or biosimilar for between one and five years, respondents varied in how much they knew about the medications.

  • 50% reported knowing "a little" about biologics and biosimilars.
  • 36% did not know that biosimilars are generally less expensive than their innovator biologic counterparts.
  • 55% did not know that interchangeable biosimilars can be swapped with their innovator biologic at the pharmacy level without the prescribing clinician's involvement.
  • 68% said they'd turn to their doctor for more information.

Patient Confidence and Trust
Respondents were largely confident in biosimilars, the treatments' safety and their effectiveness. They also agreed (85%) that biosimilars benefit the health care system.

  • 95% reported trusting innovator biologics, while 91% said they trust biosimilars.
  • The majority said biosimilars are as safe (74%) and effective (71%) as their innovator biologic.
  • 70% agreed that biosimilars save patients money.

Patient Experience
Two-thirds (66%) of respondents had taken a biosimilar, and the majority (84%) of those who'd taken a biosimilar had switched from an innovator biologic.

  • 43% cited their clinician's recommendation as the reason for switching from a biologic to a biosimilar.
  • 41% said the biosimilar worked better, 33% said the biologic worked better and 22% didn't perceive a difference.

Cost savings are the primary factor that would lead patients to consider switching. Nearly half (49%) of surveyed patients said they would consider switching if the biosimilar would save them money.

READ: Patient Choice: National Survey on Innovator Biologics and Biosimilars

The Biologics Prescribers Collaborative is a coalition that aims to ensure that sound policies are in place to promote the safest possible use of all biologics, including biosimilars, for all patients.

SOURCE Biologics Prescribers Collaborative

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.