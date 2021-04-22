National Survey Finds 86% of Consumers are Aware of Window Covering Cord Safety Hazards

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from the Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) found that 86% of adult consumers are aware of the strangulation hazard certain window covering cords may pose to infants and young children. This result signifies that the vast majority of consumers know the importance of window covering cord safety. The WCSC study was conducted in a February 2021 online survey among 1,000 U.S. adults, ages 18 and older.

It is critical that as many consumers as possible are aware of the safety hazard of window covering cords, so no child is left susceptible to a potential window covering cord strangulation. In fact, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has named window covering cords as one of the top five hidden hazards in the home, highlighting that this danger could be overlooked easily.

When adults purchase new window covering products, it is critical that they take this important safety concern into consideration. The Window Covering Safety Council strongly urges families and caregivers with young children in the home to only purchase window coverings that are cordless or have cords that are inaccessible to young children.

Families shopping for new window covering products are encouraged to look for the Best for Kids™ label to identify those products suited for homes with young children. Additionally, thanks to a new safety standard that went into effect in December 2018, the vast majority of window covering products sold in the United States are required to be cordless or have inaccessible or short cords. This standard applies to all stock products sold in stores and online, which comprise more than 80% of all window covering products sold in the U.S.

"The Window Covering Safety Council wants every U.S. consumer to know the potential risk that window covering cords present and how to remove this hazard," says Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) Executive Director Peter Rush. "Families are strongly encouraged to inspect their window coverings for exposed cords and to either go cordless or shorten the cords up out of children's reach."

This national survey also identified that the majority of respondents (45%) received safety and childproofing information from friends and family, so WCSC urges families to share this critical window covering safety information widely.

For consumers who may still have corded window coverings, the Window Covering Safety Council urges replacing the corded products in homes where children live or visit and offers safety tips such as keeping cribs, beds and furniture away from window blinds.

