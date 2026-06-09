National Survey Finds Broad Public Support for Consumer Protections on Prediction Market Platforms

More than four in five Americans say prediction markets should adhere to consumer protection standards comparable to those for gambling, according to new NCPG/Harris Poll data.

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent national survey conducted by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Harris Poll reveals widespread public consensus that prediction markets require robust consumer protections, similar to traditional gambling platforms. The findings indicate a significant portion of Americans view these platforms as a form of gambling, underscoring a strong demand for safeguards to protect users.

The findings come amid growing national discussion around prediction markets, consumer protection, and public health as participation in emerging financial trading platforms continues to expand.

The survey found that nearly half of Americans (45%) say prediction markets are comparable to gambling while 27% say they are most similar to investing. The findings build on earlier NCPG/Harris polling conducted in March 2026, which similarly found that 30% of Americans viewed prediction markets as akin to gambling.

Most pointedly, according to the survey, 84% of Americans believe prediction market platforms should be treated similarly to gambling when it comes to consumer protections, while 82% say platforms where people can risk money on future outcomes should be required to offer responsible gaming or consumer protection tools such as deposit limits, cooling-off periods, and access to help resources.

In addition, 85% of Americans agree that people can develop unhealthy or addictive behavior related to prediction market platforms.

"These findings show that the public recognizes prediction markets as platforms that can carry many of the same risks associated with gambling," said Heather L. Maurer, Executive Director at NCPG. "Regardless of how these products are classified legally, Americans clearly believe that if financial risk and repeated participation are involved, meaningful consumer protections should follow."

The survey additionally found that 86% of Americans agree that prediction market platforms involve financial risk similar to other forms of gambling; however, only 56% of Americans say they would know where to go for help if they or someone they know developed a problem related to prediction market use.

"As these platforms continue to expand, there is a growing need for public awareness, education, and access to support resources," Maurer added. "As retail participation in financial markets continues to evolve, NCPG is committed to ensuring consumer education and harm prevention efforts evolve alongside them. That commitment includes new efforts to better understand emerging risks and strengthen consumer education through NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative, and engage organizations operating within the financial sector through our Financial Services & Trading membership subcategory."

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NCPG from May 12–14, 2026 among 2,045 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

Download the complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, and subgroup sample size here.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), founded in 1972 in Washington, DC, is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to mitigate gambling-related harm through advocacy and awareness programs. Neutral on legalized gambling, NCPG is supported by donors, members, and partners who help advance its mission through investments in public awareness, education, research, and organizational sustainability. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline™ that offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET or visit www.1800myreset.org. Free and confidential help is available 24/7.

Media Contact: Julie Chase / 202-997-8677 [email protected] Jon Amar / 925-270-6511 [email protected]

SOURCE NCPG