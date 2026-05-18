Kalshi to Become NCPG's First Financial Services & Trading Category Member to Advance Trader Health and Safety

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) today announced a $2 million, two-year investment from prediction market platform Kalshi to support a strategic initiative focused on trader health and safety. NCPG has established a new membership subcategory: the Financial Services & Trading Subcategory. Kalshi will join NCPG as a Platinum-level member, becoming the first organization in the subcategory, a defining commitment to long-term customer safety from the financial sector.

In the last decade, financial markets have dramatically expanded in scope and diversity of participation, with retail traders becoming a growing participant in old and novel markets, including equities market trading, stock, index, and commodity options, cryptocurrencies, levered commodity futures, prediction markets, and other products. NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative will expand education and awareness of responsible trading across these markets through the development of practical, evidence-informed, and data-driven resources designed to keep pace with rapidly evolving platforms. The announcement comes amid broader public discussion on the intersection of emerging platforms and consumer protection, behavioral health, and financial wellbeing. NCPG believes cross-sector collaboration will be increasingly important as markets continue to evolve.

"NCPG's goal has always been to mitigate harm by increasing education, awareness, and understanding of risky behaviors, while ensuring access to trusted, scientific, and evidence-based information and healthcare resources," said Heather L. Maurer, Executive Director of NCPG. "Innovation and responsibility can and must evolve together. Kalshi's engagement demonstrates a commitment to mitigating harm before it occurs and ensuring support resources are accessible when they are needed."

Kalshi operates a federally regulated exchange in which users trade on future event outcomes, with user safeguards in place such as trading breaks, self-limits, self-exclusion, and mental health resources available to customers. The company recognizes the importance of consumer education, informed decision-making, and accessible support resources as new products emerge.

"At Kalshi, we believe in the power of prediction markets, and we are sensitive to the fact that they, like any financial trading products, come with risks," said Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi. "As prediction markets continue to evolve, we are deeply committed to setting a new standard for responsible trading by investing in the tools, education, and protections needed to promote healthy participation and customer safety, and hope that over time all trading platforms with significant retail participation follow suit."

Kalshi's contribution will help NCPG expand consumer education campaigns, increase awareness of the warning signs of problematic behavior, and promote responsible trading and healthy decision-making. Kalshi will join NCPG's Leadership Circle, recognizing its role as a leading partner contributing to the organization's operational strength, long-term sustainability, and capacity for innovation.

NCPG maintains a neutral position on the legality of specific gambling, wagering, or prediction products. Its mission is to advance awareness, education, advocacy, and support initiatives that proactively mitigate harm and lessen the personal, social, and economic consequences of problem gambling.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to mitigate gambling-related harm. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline™, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call 1-800-MY-RESET or visit www.1800myreset.org. Help is available 24/7 – it is free and confidential.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as award shows and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com.

Media Contact

Jon Amar, 925-270-6511, [email protected]

Julie Chase, 202-997-8677, [email protected]

SOURCE NCPG