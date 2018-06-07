National Survey Finds Homeowners Are Happy with Their HOAs as FirstService Residential Reaches 8,000 Managed Properties

Conducted biannually since 2005, the CAI survey has consistently shown Americans living in condominium and HOAs are very pleased with their communities. This satisfaction has come amidst a significant period of growth for HOA communities, and the leading property management companies, like FirstService Residential, that manage them. CAI estimates there are now more than 342,000 community associations in North America, representing an almost 15 percent increase over the last decade.

"When FirstService Residential manages a community, we strive to add value and make a difference every day for each resident we serve. It's gratifying to see that as an industry we're delivering a positive living experience," said FirstService Residential CEO Chuck Fallon. "We're also encouraged to see that CAI's survey found more than 70 percent of homeowners believe community managers provide a service that enhances their properties."

The results of CAI's research also mirror the growth and overall satisfaction of the communities in FirstService Residential's portfolio of managed properties. The company has had two decades of consistent growth, and currently manages 1.6 million units in more than 8,000 communities across North America. Moreover, by capitalizing on its scale, resources and service excellence culture, FirstService Residential has consistently retained well over 90 percent of its communities.

"Our body of research from thirteen years of studying homeowners' satisfaction with their community association, along with the incredible growth and retention rates of industry leaders like FirstService Residential, challenges the sometimes negative narrative surrounding HOAs and condominiums," remarked Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI's chief executive officer. "Instead, it reveals the reality that homeowners remain pleased with the lifestyle and overall value community associations, and their managers, continue to deliver."

