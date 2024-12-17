National Survey from Onymos Reveals 84% of Technology Leaders Depend on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Tools, But Are Experiencing Major Challenges in Software Development

Findings highlight the consequences of excessive reliance on SaaS and the increasing demand for a new SaaS model to more effectively support enterprise organizations long-term

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onymos, developer of solutions transforming Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for software and application development, today announced the findings of its SaaS Disruption Report (Part II): Software Development. The report shows that 84% of technology leaders rely on SaaS tools with low-code/no-code capabilities in software development.

The second edition of the SaaS Disruption Report presents software development insights gathered through an online survey of 300 leaders in application and software development, IT, and security, conducted by Onymos and Enterprise Strategy Group. The survey explores priorities, processes, and challenges in software development, including the use of SaaS solutions, among midmarket and enterprise organizations in the United States.

Rising SaaS Dependency and Development Challenges

With the increasing reliance on SaaS, the report emphasizes the expanding significance of software development for enterprises. Additionally, the report highlights the growing challenges enterprises encounter in software development, even with the heightened adoption of SaaS tools:

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of technology leaders consider their software and application initiatives as business-critical.

However, challenges persist across the software development lifecycle (SDLC): Almost 25% of technology leaders indicated that application performance is a major business challenge Technology leaders singled out development (22%), quality assurance (20%), and maintenance (20%) as the most arduous phases of the SDLC More than three-quarters (78%) of technology leaders indicated that workloads for updating applications have risen in the last year 52% of technology leaders stated that daily maintenance and application operations tasks are the predominant time consumers

While 84% of technology leaders consider optimizing application development capabilities to be of primary importance, less than half (48%) of technology leaders indicated they spend time on application innovation

Business Impacts of Unresolved Development Challenges

Technology leaders also identified significant business risks tied to unaddressed challenges in software development, including:

Higher operational costs (53%)

Increased security risks (45%)

Compliance and regulatory concerns (38%)

Reduced profitability (32%)

Missed revenue opportunities (28%)

"While SaaS tools have seemingly become indispensable for enterprises as they focus on software development to drive business value, our findings reveal critical gaps in the current model – particularly around maintenance, innovation, and data," shared Shiva Nathan, Founder and CEO of Onymos. "To truly enable enterprises to maximize their software development efforts and create innovative and differentiated applications and secure their data – which we covered in the first installment of our report – we must transform the current SaaS model to offer greater flexibility, empower development teams with more control, reduce the burdens of maintenance and updates, and give data ownership back. By reimagining SaaS to address the challenges enterprises face, we can realize new opportunities for enterprises to innovate faster, deliver greater value to their customers, and secure their data and reputations."

Onymos released the SaaS Disruption Report (Part I): Security & Data in the Summer of 2024 to highlight the critical priorities and threats amidst the growing adoption of SaaS in software development. The first report can be read here.

