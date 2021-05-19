National Survey Makes It Clear: The Office Environment Has Changed Forever

BELTSVILLE, Md., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Chair – a leader in the world of ergonomic office seating – recently released a survey polling people from across the country on their work environment, which revealed people are spending more time in the home office than ever before and that isn't changing anytime soon. A shocking 85 percent of people are still working from home (WFH) – 61.4% full-time remote and 23.4% following the hybrid model, working partially in-office and at home – with only 15.2% having returned full-time to the office. With data collected from more than 2,500 respondents, X-Chair found in the coming months, 41.4% of employers are implementing hybrid models and 36.9% are establishing remote WFH as the new normal (only 21.7% plan on going back to the office full-time). It's clear the office environment has changed forever, and yet research shows 58 percent of those surveyed are still in need of office solutions.

A staggering 90 percent of respondents understand how sitting impacts their overall health, but nearly half (49.6%) still use an outdated chair, with 90.6% sitting for 4-8+ hours a day. Some of the other most used WFH seats included the kitchen barstool and sofa, while some of the worst WFH "chairs" ranged from milk crates and "on the john" to yoga balls, patio furniture and even the floor. As a result, more than half of respondents (54.6%) experienced physical pain due to not having an appropriate office chair, with 46.2% reporting pain in the shoulders, back and neck, with 34.3% of respondents citing pain solely in the back.

"The three places people spend the most time are in bed, in the car and at work. When asked, most consumers know the brand of their car and mattress, but as the survey shows, few workers are aware of the type of office chair they're using, if one is even being used," said Tony Mazlish CEO and Founder of X-Chair. "Knowing consumers understand the impact sitting has on overall health; our team strives to educate on the many benefits a proper, ergonomic work chair can provide, including increased productivity, decreased muscle and joint pain and so much more."

While 80 percent of respondents noted they prioritize an office chair (though most are still using an outdated model), an astounding 88 percent of employees noted their company does not offer rebates or reimburse for home office needs. As we continue moving into this mixed-up world, X-Chair offers a limited time deal of a free footrest with every chair purchase, now through Father's Day, June 20, to help workers create a more suitable, ergonomic office setup, whether staying at home or heading back to the office.

