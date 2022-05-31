National Survey of Photographers Signals Post-Pandemic Boom in Wedding Events with a Greater Focus on Meaningful Celebrations

ShootProof professional photographer survey confirms predictions of the "Year of the Wedding" with 64% reporting revenue gains in 2022 - with an increase in more intimate gatherings

ATLANTA, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShootProof, a platform used by more than 300,000 photographers to share, deliver, print, and sell their photos, conducted a broad survey of professional and small business photographers. The goal was to understand the impact the pandemic had on bookings and revenue and how the industry is rebuilding toward the anticipated "year of the wedding" in 2022.

Of the nearly 200 survey participants, 60% reported a loss of business with the onset of the pandemic with half reporting revenue losses of more than 50% in 2020. On the other hand, the findings indicate the current rebound is better than the initial industry hit, with 64% reporting revenue gains in 2022 over a relatively stable 2021.

"For professional photographers particularly, this has been a period of change and flux. We wanted to check in with our community to see how we could help navigate the industry's quick pivots," noted Rachel LaCour Niesen, Head of Market Intelligence at ShootProof. "Professional photographers are bellwethers of economic health. We feel these survey findings underscore the enduring need to capture memories and the resiliency of the wedding category as whole."

Along with the indicated resurgence in wedding photography in 2022, survey participants reported a strong trend toward smaller weddings, with a majority predicting the shift to be permanent. "I think people are getting back to basics: less "fluff", more substance. Sure, we all love a ceiling-tall centerpiece...but I really believe couples are focusing more on the love," noted one ShootProof survey participant.

The sense of "less is more" resonated with many of the open-ended responses to the survey. "I think the pandemic fundamentally changed the wedding industry. Couples who thought they had to have a big wedding to meet their family's expectations found that they didn't need to spend $30k+ to celebrate their love. And although intimate weddings and elopements became popular out of necessity, couples realized they were cheaper, less stressful, and more meaningful."

In an age where image content is abundant, photographers also advocated the need for more permanence around wedding photography, not just capturing moments but documenting them for generations to come. "My focus for 2022 is educating clients about the importance of printing their photos rather than burying them in the digital graveyard," added a survey participant.

With the results of the survey, Niesen feels optimistic about the industry she's been part of for 30 years. "I think we can evolve the 'year of the wedding' slogan, to 'year of memorializing special moments,'" added Niesen. "Photographers have an honorable role in that act of capturing and preserving our most treasured memories."

