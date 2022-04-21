National Survey on Healthcare Disparities Reveals Changing Healthcare Needs in Young Adults and Challenges Meeting Them

A national survey on healthcare disparities, conducted by HealthCentral.com, found that young Americans are nearly three times more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health condition than older Americans, yet face more difficulty accessing follow-up treatments, diagnostic tests, and medication for their chronic conditions.

The survey also found that Black patients with chronic conditions are nearly two times more likely than white patients to put off healthcare because they don't trust the healthcare system (14% vs 8%) and more than 45% of Black patients cite race as a primary reason for slow diagnosis.

HealthCentral.com, a leading digital health brand that serves patients and caregivers impacted by chronic conditions, released the findings of its national survey on health disparities where more than 3,500 participants were asked about their personal experiences in health care. The survey findings, along with additional context and expert commentary, are detailed in three separate in-depth features on HealthCentral.com, covering generational, racial, and gender inequities in health care, drawing the following overall conclusions: