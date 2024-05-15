National Survey: Parents share worries about their child's mental health and want resources to better understand and support their child

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent national survey conducted by Action for Healthy Kids found that parents and caregivers of school-aged youth share worries about time spent on electronics, physical safety at school and their child's mental health. Parents surveyed overwhelmingly support the idea of schools providing resources to support their child's emotional and mental health and programs that promote inclusion.

The Parent and Child Mental Health Survey asked more than 1,000 parents and caregivers from across the country what worries them most about their children's health and what would help resolve those concerns. The survey was designed to understand parents' perceptions of safe and supportive school environments and schools' role in providing support and resources for youth mental health.

Key findings include:

Nearly two-thirds of parents want training to better understand and support their child's mental health and well-being.

Nearly 80% of parents believe schools should provide an employed mental health professional at their school.

Nearly 70% of parents indicated that their child feels safe and supported at school when there is at least one trusted adult they can talk to.

95% of parents support schools including programs that promote diversity and inclusion and teach social skills, such as respect, cooperation, perseverance and empathy.

The majority of parents responded that a safe and supportive school environment was associated with transparent communications, engaged school counselors and social workers, emotional social skills and physical safety.

The biggest obstacle for kids getting help with mental health at school, according to parents, is the child themself thinking they do not need it.

"It's clear from our latest survey that while parents are deeply concerned about their children's mental health and safety at school, there's a significant demand for more resources to address these issues," says Rob Bisceglie, Executive Officer & President at Action for Healthy Kids. "We must prioritize creating environments where all students feel safe, supported, and understood, and parents need to know that they're not alone."

While a majority of the respondents shared top concerns about mental health, physical safety at school and time on electronics, there were some reported differences among ethnic and racial groups and across grade levels:

Parents identifying as Black/African American and Hispanic were more likely to report being worried more about their child experiencing racism at school. Of the parents surveyed, 58% of those identifying as Black/African American and 45% of those identifying as Hispanic reported being worried about their child experiencing racism at school, whereas 22% of those identifying as White worried about their child experiencing racism at school.

Parents of high school students were more likely to worry about school violence than parents of middle school and elementary students. Of the parents surveyed, 74% of high school parents reported being worried about a student or another individual bringing a weapon to school, compared to 64% of middle school parents and 63% of elementary school parents.

Parents who identify as Black/African American and Hispanic were more likely than White parents to be concerned about their child being behind academically. Of the parents surveyed, 56% of parents identifying as Black/African American and 54% of parents identifying as Hispanic reported being concerned about their child being behind academically, compared to 40% of parents identifying as White.

Parents of high school students were more likely to report being worried about their child struggling with mental health. Of the parents surveyed, 69% of high school parents reported being worried about their child struggling with mental health, whereas 63% of elementary school parents and 64% of middle school parents reported being worried about their child struggling with mental health.

"We're seeing what parents are seeing. Despite the need, school-based mental health services are not always readily available. This is why it is critical that schools are increasing their focus on strategies that prevent mental and behavioral health problems," said Dr. Kathleen Ethier, CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health Director.

This is the first in a series of surveys exploring parents' mindsets commissioned by Action for Healthy Kids in partnership with the CDC Foundation. Download the full Parent and Child Mental Health Survey.

Action for Healthy Kids is using these findings to create free resources for parents, including fact sheets, conversation starters, videos, blog posts, targeted social media posts, webinars and a digital resource library.

"Our kids need to feel safe and supported at home and at school," said Catherine Zilber, Vice President for Infectious Disease Programs at the CDC Foundation. "The findings from this survey highlight that parents want training so they can better understand and support their child's mental health and well-being. By providing parents and caregivers with free resources, they can acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to create a nurturing environment that promotes positive mental health for their children."

ABOUT THE SURVEY

Action for Healthy Kids conducted a 48-question online survey of 1,016 parents and guardians across the U.S., from both rural and non-rural areas, with children enrolled in public K-12 schools. The survey was fielded in English and Spanish in December 2023. This survey represents the first wave of the project.

This project on Improving Mental, Behavioral and Academic Supports to Students and Families, Part 2 is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $434,555 with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

ABOUT ACTION FOR HEALTHY KIDS

Action for Healthy Kids is dedicated to improving children's health and well-being by bringing together and mobilizing educators, families, and other key stakeholders to help children lead healthy lives. Through its core programming and family-school partnerships, Action for Healthy Kids has impacted more than 20 million children in 55,000 schools nationwide to address systemic challenges in underserved communities. To learn more about its growing network of volunteers and champions, visit actionforhealthykids.org.

