National Survey Reveals Areas in the Home Most People Forget to Clean

COLUMBIA, Md., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring in full swing, consumers across the country are continuing their yearly spring cleaning tasks and while the kitchen, floors and countertops are getting some much-needed attention, other areas around the home aren't so lucky. To shed light on those neglected areas and educate consumers on how to clean them, The Cleaning Authority commissioned a national survey asking homeowners what areas they most often overlook when cleaning. The company also surveyed its cleaning experts to see the areas they believe to be most overlooked, based on what they notice before beginning service in a home.

The results of the survey, which was conducted by Google Consumer Surveys, showed that nearly 30% of homeowners forget to clean ceiling fans and light fixtures, while 50% of cleaning experts said most baseboards go untouched.

"The survey gave us great insight that broadened our understanding of consumer cleaning habits and reinforced the need for professional services," said Leanne Stapf, chief operating officer at The Cleaning Authority. "Dust, dirt and grime can be harder to see in certain spots, so it didn't come as a surprise to see baseboards, as well as ceiling fans and light fixtures, among the most popular responses from both groups. It's easy to forget to clean these areas when the buildup is less obvious, unless you know to look for it."

Additional data from the survey found that curtains, blinds and behind the toilet are among the areas most people intentionally avoid cleaning, with more than 50% of consumers saying they skip over these spots because cleaning them is too difficult or not a priority.

"Cleaning is a very daunting task for most people, but there are a variety of hacks they can use in between professional cleans to make the process more simple and enjoyable. You just have to know what areas to focus on and find the methods that work best for you," said Stapf.

The Cleaning Authority has put together the ultimate spring cleaning guide to make the spring cleaning process easier for consumers and is offering the following expert tips to help them clean the forgotten and more difficult areas around the home:

Baseboards: The quickest method for removing dust from baseboards is to use the brush attachment on your vacuum. To remove any scuff marks, gently scrub the baseboards with a cleaning sponge like a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

The quickest method for removing dust from baseboards is to use the brush attachment on your vacuum. To remove any scuff marks, gently scrub the baseboards with a cleaning sponge like a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Curtains: A simple way to freshen up curtains in between washes is to use a vacuum. Use the vacuum's brush extension to remove any dust or debris from the curtains.

A simple way to freshen up curtains in between washes is to use a vacuum. Use the vacuum's brush extension to remove any dust or debris from the curtains. Blinds: Grab a pair of tongs, wrap two microfiber cloths around them and fasten with rubber bands. Clasp the tongs around each blind and drag across to remove dust.

Grab a pair of tongs, wrap two microfiber cloths around them and fasten with rubber bands. Clasp the tongs around each blind and drag across to remove dust. Ceiling fan: Instead of using a rag to clean the fan, try using a pillowcase. Slip it in between the fan blades and swipe one at a time. You can then just throw your pillowcase into the washing machine.

Instead of using a rag to clean the fan, try using a pillowcase. Slip it in between the fan blades and swipe one at a time. You can then just throw your pillowcase into the washing machine. Behind the toilet: Given the hard to reach crevices and grout lines located behind the toilet, it's beneficial to purchase an extendable scrubber. This eliminates any back strain or bruised knees from trying to fit behind the toilet. When using the scrubber, dip into a solution of warm water, ¼ cup vinegar and 1 tablespoon of dish soap for a thorough clean.

More information on The Cleaning Authority is available at www.thecleaningauthority.com. Follow The Cleaning Authority on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About The Cleaning Authority

Founded in 1977, The Cleaning Authority currently operates more than 225 locations across North America. As one of the only cleaning companies to use all environmentally responsible products, The Cleaning Authority places an emphasis on protecting the environment while simultaneously providing consumers with a thorough clean. The Cleaning Authority utilizes its own Detail-Clean Rotation System, which focuses on the four major areas of the home and has been proven effective in more than 25 million cleans. For more information, visit https://www.thecleaningauthority.com and http://franchise.thecleaningauthority.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands, LLC is the parent company of seven leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky electric, Mosquito Squad, and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1675 locations operated by 920 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth through providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrode@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE The Cleaning Authority

Related Links

http://www.thecleaningauthority.com

