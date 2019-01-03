National Survey Reveals Large Majority of Americans Know How to Change a Tire

"Our survey found that 81% of respondents have experienced a flat tire so, unfortunately, this is something that most drivers will face," said Jessica Egerton, Director, Brand Development, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. "We want all drivers to be prepared for and armed with tire-change know-how and Cooper® offers step-by-step instructions on installing a spare tire on your car to get you back on your way until you can reach a mechanic."

In addition to better understanding Americans' abilities when it comes to changing a tire, the survey also uncovered interesting links between habits, preferences, and tire change know-how.

Key findings include:

People who make (and keep) New Year's resolutions know how to change a tire

82% of respondents who make New Year's resolutions know how to change a tire, compared to 67% who don't make resolutions.

Respondents who "always" or "sometimes" keep their resolutions are very likely to know how to change a tire (92% and 83%, respectively), while those who never keep their resolutions fall back to 72% – roughly the same number as those who don't make resolutions at all.

There's no generation gap (or so people say)

Somewhat surprisingly, younger Americans (millennials and Generation Xers) are more likely to say they know how to change a tire than older Americans. 78% of Gen Xers and 77% of millennials say they can change a tire, compared to 71% of baby boomers, 70% of Gen Z, and 67% of the Silent & Greatest Generations.

Right-handed or left-handed? No difference here

74% of both righties and lefties say they know how to change a tire – no other subgroup produced a tie.

Hot beverage drinkers are tire-change savvy

Coffee drinkers (75%) are more apt at changing tires than tea drinkers (70%), but people who like both are the best tire-changers of the bunch (79%).

Although the findings of the survey indicate that most Americans are already confident when it comes to changing a tire, Cooper® wants 100% of drivers to be informed and confident that they can change a tire so they are prepared when the situation arises. A step-by-step guide from Cooper® explaining how to change a tire is available here.

