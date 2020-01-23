National Survey Uncovers Consumer Confusion In Attaining That Perfect Smile

In response to this survey, Ormco has created the HealthySmileIQ.com website to help educate people that not all treatments, doctors, and even smiles are created equal, and to illuminate and debunk the myths around teeth-straightening treatment options.

"Investing in an orthodontic treatment can be an amazing, life-changing experience," says Lisa Lee Freeman, consumer and shopping expert. "But most people don't spend the time to understand their options so they can choose the best treatment for them. It's an investment designed to last a lifetime, and correcting a smile is not a one-size-fits-all process. Also, new advancements may lead to less painful and clunky treatment and better smiles. Finding the right doctor is key. Smile results vary by doctor and the type of braces or aligners used. Many people don't realize that not all doctors use the same treatments and not everyone is a good candidate for all treatments. An orthodontist has extensive training and experience to help you achieve the best outcome and create a healthy, gorgeous smile."

According to the survey, Americans (adults and parents) believe in the importance of straight teeth and a beautiful smile. However, the majority of respondents (76% of adults and 65% of parents) did fewer than three hours of research when making orthodontic treatment decisions for themselves and their children, and 20% of parents and 37% of adults did less than one hour of research. Adds Lisa Lee Freeman, "People spend more time planning a birthday party or researching hotels for a vacation than they do getting smart about a medical treatmenti they rank as the #1 financial investment in their appearance and their child's long-term happiness."

Key survey findings include:

A "smile" ranked as the #1 physical trait of a first impression among adults and parents. iii

When asked to prioritize physical issues they would fix if they were an issue for them or their children, both adults and parents ranked straightening teeth as their #1 priority. iv

70% of both parents and adults cited they would consider an aligner sold directly by a manufacturer that did not involve any orthodontist or dentist, thereby removing the doctor from the process of tooth and root movement.

43% of parents seek orthodontic treatment for their children because they believe it will help them be more successful in life, and approximately 38% believe it will help prevent bullying or judgment.

Adults rate teeth straightening #1 over some self-improvements, including cosmetic surgery.

Adults who seek adult orthodontic treatment cite the top 5 reasons for doing so are to boost confidence (59%), attractiveness (55%), health reasons (45%), reduce judgment from others (24%) and help with career success (20%).

The science of tooth movement and technologies to treat patients have significantly changed since today's adults wore braces. Orthodontics have now moved beyond the days of bulky metal brackets, heavy force on teeth, clunky headgear and painful rubber bands. Treatment today can go beyond just straightening teeth. Besides enhancing one's profile, facial symmetry, jaw line, and cheek structure, orthodontic treatment can help reduce gum disease, improve function with proper jaw alignment to help with jaw pain, chewing, and speaking – all of which contribute to optimum oral health. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, a parent does not need to wait for a referral from a dentist to see an orthodontist, and children should be evaluated by the age of sevenii.

"I was particularly disheartened by the survey results that showed 7 in 10 parents and adults would strongly consider an in-mail consumer aligner treatment that often eliminates in-person visits with the orthodontist," said Dr. Jeff Summers. "Orthodontists have years of specialty training after dental school and a suite of tools to treat a wide range of complex cases. Not all treatment options and results are equal, so my advice is for patients to do their homework and interview several orthodontists."

To test your Healthy Smile IQ, learn about the latest treatment options, and how to find and interview an orthodontist, visit HealthySmileIQ.com.

Survey Methodology

A national, online survey of 1,011 U.S. consumers, targeting adults (18+ years) and parents, was conducted by Propeller Insights between Sept. 15 - 17, 2019. All participants self-identified as having purchased teeth straightening products or services in the past four years or are considering purchasing teeth-straightening products or services in the next two years. Responses have a maximum margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

