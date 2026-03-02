National Survey: Veterinary Professionals See Stem Cell Therapy as a Powerful New Tool for Inflammatory Diseases in Pets

Gallant and AAHA survey finds 95% believe stem cell therapy will become a standard treatment option in the spectrum of care within the next decade

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a new veterinary survey titled "Regenerative Medicine in Veterinary Practice: Perceptions, Experience, and Outlook" show strong interest among U.S. small animal veterinary professionals in expanding options for inflammatory diseases in pets. The survey, conducted by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) in collaboration with Gallant, an animal health biotechnology company advancing ready-to-use stem cell therapies for pets, gathered responses from more than 1,000 veterinary professionals to examine perspectives on inflammatory disease management and the role of regenerative medicine in clinical practice.

Veterinarian examines dog in clinic

The survey found strong agreement among veterinary professionals with nearly 90% of respondents agreeing that current therapies primarily manage symptoms, not the root cause, and 95% saying stem cell therapy will become part of the spectrum of care within the next decade. Nearly 93% report they would likely administer regenerative therapy in their clinic if it were off-the-shelf, delivered through a simple IV protocol.

Key survey findings at a glance

~87% agree current treatments for inflammatory diseases primarily manage symptoms, not the root cause.

95% believe stem cell therapy will become a standard treatment option within the next decade.

79% say they are likely to use or recommend stem cell therapy in the future.

93% say they would be more likely to offer regenerative therapy in-clinic if it were off-the-shelf and ready-to-use, delivered through a simple IV protocol.

43% report pet owners are asking about regenerative medicine options.

"These findings reflect what we hear every day from veterinarians," said Dr. Linda Black, CEO of Gallant. "Clinicians want more tools to help pets living with inflammatory diseases. They are looking to expand the spectrum of care with options that may address disease at a deeper level."

Beyond sentiment, the survey points to a profession preparing for integration - seeking standardized, off-the-shelf options that are accessible in everyday practice, supported by clear clinical protocols and ongoing education to guide confident decision-making.

Nearly half of veterinarians surveyed report that clients are already asking about stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. As awareness expands among pet owners, practices are seeking credible, science-based resources to support informed conversations and thoughtful integration into care.

To help meet this need, Gallant offers free RACE-approved continuing education (CE) through its award-winning GallantU platform, which provides live and on-demand courses covering stem cell biology, clinical application and emerging evidence in regenerative medicine.

"There's growing recognition that regenerative medicine can offer more than symptom management and veterinary professionals want to feel confident discussing these new options," said Dr. Rebecca Windsor, director of Veterinary Affairs at Gallant. "As Gallant moves toward conditional FDA approval of the first off-the-shelf stem cell therapy for cats, we are focused on exactly that: providing the right tools through educational platforms and peer-reviewed clinical research to enable mainstream adoption of this exciting new category in veterinary medicine."

More information on the Survey

The Gallant AAHA Regenerative Medicine Survey was conducted among U.S. small animal veterinarians to assess perceptions of current disease management, regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy. The findings reflect responses across practice types, career stages and geographic regions.

Read the full survey findings in "Regenerative Medicine in Veterinary Practice: Perceptions, Experience, and Outlook."

About Gallant

Gallant is an animal health biotechnology company creating a new category of veterinary care with a pipeline of off-the-shelf, ready-to-use stem cell therapies targeting the root cause of disease in pets. Led by pioneers in veterinary regenerative medicine with deep expertise in development, manufacturing, and commercialization, Gallant is making regenerative medicine accessible - moving beyond symptom management to restoring health at the source. Learn more at https://www.gallant.com/.

