National Swimsuit Day is on May 22, 2018 - Are You Ready?

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The unofficial kick-off to summer is just around the corner, and to help everyone gear up for a fabulous weekend, Lands' End is once again celebrating National Swimsuit Day on May 22, 2018. This dedicated swimsuit shopping day is filled with great offers and advice from Lands' End to help everyone discover and receive – just in time for Memorial Day Weekend – the best swimsuits, beach towels, totes and water shoes for the entire family.

On May 22, all regular priced swimwear for women, men and kids, as well as swim tees, beach towels, totes and water shoes will be 50% off. To make sure everyone is ready for the start of Memorial Day Weekend, the company is also offering FREE expedited shipping for Friday delivery. In honor of National Swimsuit Day, Lands' End is debuting a new women's silhouette. The flattering Women's High-Neck Blouson Tankini Top comes in a beautiful orchid mix print and is available in sizes 2-26W. Receive 50% off all swim and free expedited shipping on May 22.

"National Swimsuit Day was so popular last year with our customers that we are bringing it back in a bigger and better way including more summer must-have items at an incredible value to help families gear up in time for Memorial Day Weekend," said Gill Hong, executive vice president, chief merchandising officer and head of international, Lands' End. "In addition to the amazing assortment of swimwear, the Lands' End team will be sharing swimsuit tips and fit advice on our social channels, along with a six-hour Twitter event, #NationalSwimsuitDay, to lend a hand to help everyone discover great fitting and flattering swimwear at amazing values."

More about Lands' End's National Swimsuit Day:

- To celebrate National Swimsuit Day, Lands' End is announcing EXTRAORDINARY swimwear offers. On , all regular priced swimwear for women, men and kids, as well as swim tees, beach towels, totes and water shoes will be 50% off. To make sure everyone is ready for the start of Memorial Day Weekend, the company is also offering FREE expedited shipping for Friday delivery. The offer will be valid with promotional code SWIM and pin 2018 when ordering. Best on the Beach Sweepstakes – Land's End is also offering a chance to win summer essentials through the Best on the Beach sweepstakes. Simply visit landsend.com/bestonthebeach and enter from May 17 through June 28, 2018 , for a chance to be chosen at random to win the grand prize -- $1,000 Lands' End gift card, monogrammed tote and two beach towels. Each week during the sweepstakes, five lucky winners will also be chosen at random to win a $100 Lands' End eGift Card.

To help women find perfect-fitting swimsuits, Lands' End is also hosting a six-hour Twitter Swimsuit Event, complete with advice from Lands' End, helping women identify the best swimsuits for every shape and size. The latest trends for the swim season will also be revealed, as well as chances to win gift cards to purchase Lands' End swimsuits and summer must-haves for women, men and kids. One Day Exclusive Swimsuit – To celebrate National Swimsuit Day, Lands' End is debuting a new women's silhouette.

For more information on the National Swimsuit Day campaign, visit www.landsend.com on May 22, 2018.

ABOUT LANDS' END, INC.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations, primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears® and standalone Lands' End Stores. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

