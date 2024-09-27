National Symphony Orchestra Musicians Go On Strike

The Strike Imperils the Orchestra's Season Opening Gala Concert on Saturday Evening

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in 46 years, the 90+ musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) have called a strike against their employer, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The parties have been in negotiations since May, but they remain far apart on wages and other important issues.

The musicians—through their union, the DC Federation of Musicians, Local 161-710, American Federation of Musicians—have proposed reasonable wage increases averaging approximately 6.25 percent per year over the next four years. Those increases recognize that the musicians have seen their pay decrease by about 15 percent (accounting for inflation) since the beginning of their last contract, which took effect in September 2019 and expired earlier this month. The 15-percent decline in real wages does not even take into account the fact that each NSO musician voluntarily gave back a minimum of $60,000 in salary during the pandemic.

After walking off the job this morning, the musicians, in matching cherry-red T-shirts, set up a picket line outside the Kennedy Center. In addition to the usual placards, leaflets, and chants, the musicians are taking advantage of their unique talents to supplement their demonstration with musical performances. The strike imperils the musicians' Season Opening Gala concert on Saturday evening, and it will continue until the Kennedy Center agrees to fair terms in a new collective bargaining agreement.

"All across the country, we've seen employers agree to contracts with substantial wage increases in recognition of the impact that inflation has had on employees' cost of living," said Ed Malaga, President of the DC Federation of Musicians, Local 161-710, American Federation of Musicians. "The music world is no different. Just a few weeks ago, the New York Philharmonic demonstrated its commitment to compensating its musicians in the manner they deserve, agreeing to wage increases of ten percent per year over three years. The Boston Symphony negotiated a similar contract last August. The musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra are standing together and demanding that the Kennedy Center show them the same respect."

This morning's strike comes on the heels of the Kennedy Center's illegal attempt to prevent the musicians from distributing informational leaflets at the entrance to the Kennedy Center on Tuesday evening, which came after the musicians agreed to delay their strike so as not to disrupt the week's run of three sold-out concerts featuring Sara Bareilles. The musicians gathered outside the Kennedy Center to greet concertgoers and offer them informational leaflets about the labor dispute. These actions are fully protected by law and the musicians had notified the Kennedy Center in advance of their intentions. Nonetheless, within minutes the musicians were confronted by security, who threatened to call the police to have them removed. The musicians, through their union, filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board the following day, then returned to distribute leaflets again before the concerts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The musicians have also turned to social media to share their message with the public, posting informational slides and musician videos at @nso_musicians on Instagram.

"It's been inspiring to see the outpouring of support from our supporters in the DC area and throughout the country since we announced our unanimous vote to authorize a strike," said Jennifer Mondie, who has played viola in the Orchestra since 1995, and who is the chair of the musicians' bargaining committee. "We had no choice but to take this action to ensure that the National Symphony keeps pace with our peer orchestras, so that we can continue to attract and retain the best musicians in the world."

