National Tank & Equipment Expands to Serve Customers in Oklahoma

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Tank & Equipment (NTE), your complete liquid handling solutions company, announced the opening of its first branch in Oklahoma. The new Oklahoma City branch is NTE's 18th location and will provide its full range of fluid-handling equipment and services to customers throughout Oklahoma. Branch Manager Connor Welch and Outside Sales Representative Jake Levrier will lead operations at the new branch.

"We're excited to establish a presence in Oklahoma and serve new customers in the region," said Rhett Lasserre, CEO. "Connor, Jake, and the rest of the team bring the expertise and NTE's commitment to responsive, comprehensive service. The Oklahoma City branch will allow us to better support customers across the state with the equipment and solutions they need."

NTE's Oklahoma City branch is located at 3567 S. Choctaw Ave, El Reno, OK 73036. The branch will stock a range of equipment including pumps, tanks, filtration systems, and more to support customer equipment rentals, sales, and service needs on demand: 24/7/365.

"Oklahoma has a strong industrial and energy sector, and there is high demand for the type of fluid handling equipment and solutions NTE provides," said Mike Nix, Executive Vice President. "We're looking forward to serving as a trusted partner for companies across Oklahoma and providing the region's fastest, most reliable equipment and service.

The Oklahoma City branch is part of NTE's strategic growth plan to expand its geographic reach and better support customers across North America.

About National Tank & Equipment:

National Tank & Equipment (NTE) is your complete liquid handling solutions company, such as pumps, tanks, and filtration on industrial or commercial job sites. We provide on-demand support for your containment needs 24/7/365 with the newest, fastest-growing fleet in the business. We are serious about our values. And in the context of those values, we can tackle your whole project in a comprehensive customer-focused way. For more information: www.nterents.com

