National "Team Up To Stop SIDS" Offers Chances to Win The Best Sports Tickets & Experiences To Raise Money For SIDS Research

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports fans may now win access to some of the best games, with the best teams in sports, while supporting research into a medical mystery that stumps scientists and worries parents everywhere.

October is SIDS Awareness Month. "Team Up To Stop SIDS" is a virtual auction, beginning on October 11th, for tickets to NHL, MLB, NFL, and MLS, games in Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Texas, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, and more. Participants may bid on sports merchandise, a Microsoft Xbox with Game Pass, Microsoft Surface with Game Pass, a personalized Cameo video from sports stars, trips to private golf clubs, and stays at Marriott golf resorts.

The event is organized by the Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Guild of Seattle Children's, which funds research into the causes of sudden infant deaths, including Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the leading cause of death of children between one month and one year old.

"Team Up To Stop SIDS allows everyone to come together, regardless of the sports teams they're passionate about, to support research into sudden infant deaths," said John Kahan, the co-founder of the Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Guild of Seattle Children's. "Our ultimate goal is to finally discover the causes of SIDS, which haunts parents around the world."

John and Heather Kahan lost their son, Aaron, to SIDS. All proceeds raised through the auction go to Seattle Children's, one of the leading pediatric research hospitals in the United States.

"As someone who spends many sleepless hours thinking about families impacted by SIDS and other diseases, I'm incredibly grateful for the community's help in supporting our work," said Dr. Nino Ramirez, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children's Research Institute. "Being the father of six children, fighting for child health is extremely important to me, and there is nothing more tragic than losing a child – thus stopping SIDS is an absolute priority."

Heather and John Kahan match donations to the Guild up to $300,000. Learn how participate at www.givetostopsids.org\teamup.

