National Telecom Chooses VCA Software to Power Claims Management

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A national telecommunications company has gone live with the VCA Software claims management platform, replacing their legacy claims system.

After a comprehensive search for the right partner, VCA Software emerged as the best fit to support the telecom's business process.

The self-insured telecom experiences a large amount of claims monthly, often involving damage to aerial network cables and poles caused by third parties like tree trimmers or other utility companies. Claims of this nature are managed in-house, with a high percentage of these claims involving subrogation.

The VCA claims platform comes with customizable tabs and fields that enable the carrier to track facility and location details, as well as cable height and depth. The VCA system also enables the telecom to track partial liability for those cases where they share liability with another party such as a contractor.

The VCA Software implementation only took three months from start to finish. During implementation, VCA identified potential data conflicts and captured all the data needed from the legacy system.

Since deploying VCA Software, the telecom has been able to streamline processes and spend less time on mundane tasks. Reporting and analytics capabilities are another significant improvement for the organization. Report generation used to require multiple steps, but with VCA, reports are processed with the click of a button. This enables them to identify damage trends and use insights from this loss data to mitigate key cost drivers.

"This was a true problem-solving partnership between our client and Ilda Cairns, our VP of Client Services, and her team. We enjoyed collaborating with their team to create a streamlined workflow and a reliable, intelligent solution," said John Varghese, CEO of VCA Software.

About VCA Software:

With a claims engine as its core, VCA Software (formerly known as Virtual Claims Adjuster) is a global SaaS platform focused on improving client satisfaction and retention, while providing a next-generation ecosystem to improve intelligence and function for all stakeholders from insurance carriers to third party administrators, brokers, independent adjusters, captives and self-insured companies. The VCA platform simplifies and humanizes the claims journey – ultimately creating more customer lifetime value. Insurers and those that self-insure can launch the VCA claims platform in just 90 days at a mid-range price point, making it an ideal solution to support new product rollouts and insurtech initiatives. Visit https://vcasoftware.com/ to learn more.

