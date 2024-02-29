National Telecom S.A (NATCOM) Commences Auditor Selection Process for 2024 Financial Statements Audit

Invitation to bid

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- NATCOM, Haiti's leading telecommunications company, is initiating the procedures to select qualified auditors for its 2024 financial statements audit. This endeavor underscores NATCOM's commitment to transparency, accuracy, and adherence to both local regulations and international accounting standards.

Notice is hereby given, that NATCOM, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, will receive sealed proposals for:

BID PACKAGE:

Engaging in a comprehensive examination of NATCOM's financial data for the fiscal year 2024; combined with a thorough IT system audits aimed at safeguarding and maintaining the integrity of data.

Please kindly contact the individual referenced in the invitation to bid letter to acquire official detailed information.

SCOPE OF WORK:

The audit encompasses:

Reviewing data for NATCOM's 2024 financial statements.

Conducting IT system audits to ensure data integrity.

Issuing timely audit reports, in compliance with Haitian accounting laws, taxation regulations, and international standards.

Collaborating with Viettel Group's auditors for consolidated audit reports following IAS 600.

Language: English and French.

Sealed proposals will be accepted until 15h00 on March 31st, 2024 (Haitian time).

AUDITOR REQUIREMENTS:

Certified auditor in Haiti or internationally.

or internationally. Issuing Legal Financial Statements in Haiti

Fluent in English, with experience in telecommunications auditing.

Experience with companies exceeding 700 employees and 50 million dollars revenue in the past 5 years.

revenue in the past 5 years. Proficient in handling big-four audits in the last 5 years.

Membership in accredited international auditing associations.

NATCOM prioritizes corporate governance and financial transparency. The selection of qualified auditors is paramount to maintain stakeholder trust.

ABOUT NATCOM:

NATCOM is Haiti's foremost telecommunications provider, offering mobile, internet, and enterprise solutions. A collaboration between the Haitian government and Viettel Group, NATCOM drives innovation and connectivity across Haiti.

For more information, visit natcom.com.ht.

Questions associated with this project should be directed to:

[Contact Person] Mr. Phan Van Ba

[Position] Chief Investment Department

[Email Address] [email protected].vn

[Phone Number] (509) 3204 7333

