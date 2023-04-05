National Television Show Military Makeover Welcomes Purple Heart Homes as Official Non-Profit Partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel is pleased to announce Purple Heart Homes as the Official Non-Profit Partner for Q4 2023 until Q3 2024. Purple Heart Homes provides housing solutions and employment opportunities to qualified veterans of all eras.

Founded in 2008, by veterans and friends John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, with both having served and suffered life-changing injuries during combat in Iraq, their goal is to support all honorably discharged veterans with no one left behind or forgotten. Purple Heart Homes provides peace of mind and higher quality of life to qualifying veterans.

"Purple Heart Homes is thrilled to be the exclusive nonprofit partner of Military Makeover," says Dave Sternberg, Board Chairman, Purple Heart Homes. "This partnership will allow Purple Heart Homes to share our work for veterans nationwide so that everyone will have the opportunity to join us in supporting this work through their personal philanthropy or by volunteering. Now is your opportunity to not just watch... get involved, give today, and help a veteran."

Decorated veteran and Military Makeover host, Montel Williams, along with co-host Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand, have completed their 34th season of Military Makeover. Each season they strive to improve a veteran's home by working with local businesses to replace or refinish bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, AC, siding, storage, windows and more.

"I can think of few greater privileges than working with Purple Heart Homes to provide worthy heroes and their families the type of forever-home they so desire," says Montel Williams. "These home makeovers are a small way to show our appreciation for the service and dedication given to our country, by John, Dale, and all our veterans.

"We're honored and excited to be expanding our relationship with Purple Heart Homes," says Scott Moss, EVP/President, BrandStar Entertainment. "Their support will help us continue to improve the homes and lives of Military Veterans and their families, which is a shared vision for both Military Makeover and Purple Heart Homes."

For more information on Military Makeover, visit www.militarymakeover.tv.

Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

Purple Heart Homes:

Purple Heart Homes (PHH) was founded in 2008 by Veterans and friends John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty. They served together in Iraq and suffered life-changing injuries during combat. Returning home to Statesville, North Carolina, the community provided a warm welcome and celebrated their return. The genuine spirit of appreciation for their service was apparent, and this sparked questions. Why don't all Veterans receive the same level of support? As time wears on, do people forget? Is there a grace period people have until life should just get back to normal? What happens when injuries prevent going back to normal? These questions prompted the conversations that led to the founding of PHH. John and Dale didn't want this feeling of support and recognition to wear off. The support provided by PHH reaches Veterans of all eras. No Veteran should be left behind or forgotten.

