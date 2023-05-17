National Television Show Military Makeover with Montel Welcomes GE Aerospace as Presenting Sponsor for 35th Season

Military Makeover is calling on volunteers and local businesses in Lynn, Massachusetts to participate in the renovation of the home of National Guard Veteran, Jason Carmody and his family starting June 6th and ending with the BIG REVEAL on June 16th

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel is pleased to announce GE Aerospace as Presenting Sponsor for its 35th season. GE Aerospace (previously GE Aviation) is a world-leading manufacturer and provider of jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and aviation aircraft.

Founded more than 100+ years ago, GE Aerospace, along with its partner companies, has built the world's largest operational fleet, along with a solid business foundation. Operating more than 80 facilities, GE Aerospace has advanced aviation throughout the world. GE Aerospace's Lynn facility plays a significant role in the company's military business. With Military Makeover's project located in Lynn, it is an ideal and worthy project for GE Aerospace to sponsor.

Military Makeover selected National Guard veteran, Jason Carmody of Lynn, Massachusetts, as the newest recipient for a Military Makeover. Jason joined the Massachusetts National Guard in July 2003, shortly after the United States announced the Iraq War. He felt compelled to do his part for his country after witnessing the event of September 11, 2001.

"GE Aerospace is proud to partner with Military Makeover and honor the service of Mr. Carmody and his family," says Amy Gowder, President and CEO, Defense and Systems at GE Aerospace. "Giving back to our communities and to those who have bravely served our country are important values that our employees and company share, and this partnership aligns well to these values."

Decorated veteran and Military Makeover host, Montel Williams, along with co-host Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand, strive to improve each veteran's home by working with generous partners – such as GE Aerospace – to replace or refinish bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, AC, siding, storage, windows and more.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with GE Aerospace for our next makeover to honor the Carmody family," says Montel Williams. "I can't wait to head to Lynn, Mass to get started on the Carmody makeover. Stay tuned."

We welcome local volunteers to work on the home of National Guard Jason Carmody during the week of June 6th until the Big Reveal Day on June 16, 2023. For more information visit, www.militarymakeover.tv

"We are excited and honored to work with GE Aerospace, as part of our upcoming Military Makeover in Lynn," says Scott Moss, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "Their support will make a tremendous impact for the Carmody family."

Tune in to watch the 34th season of Military Makeover with Montel on May 26th, to meet U.S Army veteran, Matthew Mitchell accompanied by his family and the renovation of their home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components, avionics, and electrical power systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 40,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight.

SOURCE Military Makeover